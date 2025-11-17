Players Championship Finals 2025: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries on opposite sides of draw and could meet in final

The next instalment of the Luke Littler-Luke Humphries rivalry could take place in the final of the Players Championship Finals with the world's top two on opposite sides of the draw.

Humphries, who has just been dethroned by Littler as world No 1 and lost to 'The Nuke' in the Grand Slam of Darts final, is the defending champion in Minehead.

'Cool Hand' beat Littler 11-7 in last year's Players Championship showpiece to retain the title he had won by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final in 2023.

Players Championship Finals format Round one - best of 11 legs

- best of 11 legs Round two - best of 11 legs

- best of 11 legs Round three - best of 19 legs

- best of 19 legs Quarter-finals - best of 19 legs

- best of 19 legs Semi-finals - best of 21 legs

- best of 21 legs Final - best of 21 legs

Humphries is seeded 58th this year with the seedings based on performances in the season-long Players Championship events as opposed to the PDC Order of Merit.

Humphries - who faces a tough opener against seventh seed Gian van Veen - is in the bottom half of the draw, with Littler, seeded 36th in the top half, and taking on Jeffrey de Graaf in the first round of an event that runs from Friday to Sunday.

Friday's round-one winners in the 64-player tournament will advance to Saturday's double session with round two in the afternoon and round three in the evening.

Sunday's action will feature the quarter-finals in the afternoon and then the semi-finals and final in the evening, with the semis and final sandwiching the Winmau World Youth Championship final between Van Veen and women's world No 1 Beau Greaves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2025 Grand Slam of Darts final as Littler beat Humphries 16-11

Players Championship Finals schedule

Friday November 21

Round one (from 1245 GMT)

Rob Cross vs Sebastian Bialecki

Dave Chisnall vs Ryan Joyce

Mike De Decker vs Cam Crabtree

Danny Noppert vs Ricky Evans

James Wade vs Mickey Mansell

Jonny Clayton vs James Hurrell

Ross Smith vs Niko Springer

Bradley Brooks vs Martin Lukeman

Andrew Gilding vs Dom Taylor

Scott Williams vs Ian White

Niels Zonneveld vs Nick Kenny

Kevin Doets vs Callan Rydz

Cameron Menzies vs Adam Lipscombe

Brendan Dolan vs Daryl Gurney

Luke Woodhouse vs Alan Soutar

William O'Connor vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Round one (from 1900 GMT)

Martin Schindler vs Michael Smith

Josh Rock vs Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price vs Max Hopp

Stephen Bunting vs Ritchie Edhouse

Jeffrey de Graaf vs Luke Littler

Gian van Veen vs Luke Humphries

Karel Sedlacek vs Nathan Aspinall

Jermaine Wattimena vs Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Searle vs Darren Beveridge

Wessel Nijman vs Richard Veenstra

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Raymond van Barneveld

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Madars Razma

Gary Anderson vs Mario Vandenbogaerde

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

Damon Heta vs Justin Hood

Chris Dobey vs Keane Barry

Saturday November 22

Round two (from 1245 GMT)

Round three (from 1900 GMT)

Sunday November 23