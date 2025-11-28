Luke Littler motivated by history over money as he looks to go back-to-back at World Darts Championship

Making history has become second nature for Luke Littler but that does not mean he has lost any motivation to keep making more, with his sights now set on going back-to-back at the World Darts Championship.

The teenage sensation has revolutionised the sport and in the space of just two years gone from World Championship debutant to world champion and world No 1 with eight major titles to his name.

Littler is officially the youngest ever PDC world No 1 at 18 years and 299 days.

Luke Littler's route to retaining his World title

Round 1 - Darius Labanauskas



Round 2 - David Davies or Mario Vandenbogaerde



Round 3 - Joe Cullen, Bradley Brooks or Mensur Suljovic



Last 16 - Damon Heta, Raymond van Barneveld or Rob Cross



Quarter-finals - Chris Dobey or Gerwyn Price



Semi-finals - Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton or Michael Smith



Final - Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert or Nathan Aspinall



Luke Littler in 2025 so far

🏆 World Championships



🏆 UK Open



🏆 World Matchplay



🏆 World Grand Prix



🏆 Grand Slam of Darts



🏆 Players Championship Finals



Next up, the World Championships...



Having clinched his maiden world title at Alexandra Palace in January, Littler's 2025 season has continued on a remarkable trajectory.

Five more major titles - the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals - were secured, with Littler also winning the Australian Darts Masters, New Zealand Darts Masters, Belgian Darts Open, Flanders Darts Trophy and Players Championship 32.

Now, he heads to the Palace looking to not only become the fourth person ever to defend their title, but be the first ever to pick up a £1m cheque for winning.

While ready to put on a show once again, Littler admits he may feel the nerves with his sights firmly on history and not the cash prize that is up for grabs.

"I was nervous when I wasn't champion, and now I'm coming in as a reigning champion, there's just going to be a bit of nerves, but once I get a few legs on the board, I think I'll be good to go," Littler said.

"I wouldn't say worse, because I know what to expect, if I am nervous and start getting the shakes or something, I know what to do, just got to compose yourself, drink your water backstage. Like I said, there's going to be nerves, 100 per cent.

"It has been 10 years since someone won this back-to-back, so that's what's on my mind, and then I think about the money."

Having achieved so much at such a young age, there have been suggestions that Littler should already be considered among the greatest players in the history of the sport, but the world No 1 is not entertaining such ideas yet.

"No, obviously Michael (van Gerwen) and Phil (Taylor), they've won two, three, four of everything, I've just got to keep going," he added.

"I've got to keep winning titles, I've got to keep picking up all those titles of the same kind. We will see where we are."

