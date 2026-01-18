Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Draw and schedule as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries take part
Michael Van Gerwen seeks back-to-back World Series of Darts titles at Saudi Arabia Darts Masters January 19-20; Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Stephen Bunting in action; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday from February 5 to May 28
Monday 19 January 2026 10:56, UK
Draw and schedule from the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries all in action.
Van Gerwen kicked off the 2026 World Series season with victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters last week, and the Dutch superstar will now set his sights on another triumph in the Middle East.
- Van Gerwen wins Bahrain title as Littler's 21-match winning run is ended
- Darts in 2026: Key dates, calendar, results
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters
Draw bracket
(1) Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar
Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto
(4) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung
(2) Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai
Luke Littler v Paul Lim
(3) Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo
Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto
Schedule of Play
Monday January 19 (4pm GMT)
Round One
Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung
Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto
Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar
Luke Littler v Paul Lim
Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo
Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto
Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai
Best of 11 legs
Tuesday January 20 (4pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Van Gerwen/Kumar v Bunting/Goto
Aspinall/Ilagan v Noppert/Leung
Van Veen/Sakai v Littler/Lim
Price/Toylo v Humphries/Azemoto
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Best of 13 legs
Final
Best of 15 legs
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.