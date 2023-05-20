PDC Women's Series: Laura Turner on upsetting Beau Greaves and the race to the Women's Matchplay

Laura Turner upset Beau Greaves and reached the Event Seven final at the PDC Women's Series in Milton Keynes

Sky Sports' Laura Turner upset Beau Greaves after another dramatic weekend of action at the PDC Women's Series with the race to reach Blackpool heating up nicely.

Greaves dominated the opening weekend of the 2023 Women's Series in February, claiming a hat-trick of titles at Leicester's Morningside Arena, before Japanese sensation Mikuru Suzuki ended her remarkable 70-match winning run with Event Three success.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Beau Greaves spoke about her experience at the World Championship and how she would do things differently next time Speaking on Love The Darts, Beau Greaves spoke about her experience at the World Championship and how she would do things differently next time

Teenage sensation 'Beau 'n' Arrow' came through a 118-player field to claim the £2,000 top prize in Event Five, while Welsh star Rhian O'Sullivan underlined her credentials to claim a maiden Women's Series crown against Greaves in Event Six.

Ireland's Robyn Byrne won her first title with success in Event Seven, defeating Turner 5-1 in the final before Suzuki swept to victory in Event Eight.

Turner recorded arguably the biggest scalp of her career to date as the Surrey thrower stunned Greaves 5-4 in the quarter-finals of Event Seven en route to the final.

"To beat Beau, who is the in-form player, I was really pleased," she said. "I just ran out of steam in the end against Robyn, but she played really well all weekend. I would have taken that beforehand.

"We know the averages that Beau can put in although she didn't quite find that top gear against me, but from my point of view it was all about holding my nerve. She missed three darts at double in the deciding leg. She gave me a chance and I was just pleased to have taken it."

Greaves saw her remarkable 70-match winning streak come to an end at the Women's Series

Turner believes the latest Women's Series showcased the strength in depth on the tour, while the race to reach the Women's Matchplay is still very much up for grabs.

"Beau has dominated the series since she joined the tour last year, but even before that it was always Lisa (Ashton) and Fallon (Sherrock) winning, so I think it's great just to see the depth coming through," Turner said. "Having four different winners and four quality winners, I think it's testament because we are pushing and trying to compete.

"There really isn't any easy games because you know that it's such an open draw there can be some brutal matches. There is no switch-off time. You have to hit the ground running."

Qualification for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay will come from a 12-month Order of Merit from PDC Women's Series events

1. Beau Greaves £18,100



2. Mikuru Suzuki £9,800



3. Rhian O'Sullivan £4,900



4. Robyn Byrne £4,500



5. Fallon Sherrock £4,150



6. Lisa Ashton £4,100



7. Aileen de Graaf £3,000



8. Lorraine Winstanley £2,700



11. Laura Turner £2,050



The Women's Series returns on June 24-25 for a further four events, which will take place at Halle 39 in Hildesheim, with the top eight players on the rolling Women's Series Order of Merit after Event 12 qualifying for the Women's World Matchplay, which takes place on Sunday, July 23 at the Winter Gardens.

On the race to Blackpool, Turner said: "It's still very open so it's going to be an interesting one and it will go down to the wire.

"The weekend in Hildesheim is going to be big depending on who travels but I'm hoping to see quite a high number of entries heading over to Germany. It's all down to performance on the day and the draw."

"When the series has been dominated by the same players, you know you have to improve and you have to take those opportunities as and when they present themselves. We're also getting used to playing in that environment. It's competitive and exciting.

"I will be practising because I want to give myself an opportunity to do well. I want to progress and I want to make the Matchplay but I also want to perform and play well so there's something I can keep taking forward."

Mikuru Suzuki, who averaged over 94 in three of her six games in Event Eight, sits in second place on the Women's Series Order of Merit

Turner, who works as a recruitment coordinator for her day job, also moonlights as a darts analyst for Sky Sports as well as playing regular events for her local team and on the Women's Series, which makes for a hectic lifestyle.

Giving a run-down of her routine, Turner said: "I worked the day and then travelled up to Sheffield for Thursday night's Premier League then left at 5 o'clock in the morning to get back for work and then I was up at the crack of dawn to head to Milton Keynes for the Women's Series, so it can be tough but I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I love the commentary side. I love playing the darts and appreciate everything that's being put out there for us on the Women's Series. By the time I got to the fourth event, I was pretty tired."

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, alongside the winner of the 2023 Women's World Matchplay.

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from London's O2 for the Play-Offs on Thursday, May 25 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.