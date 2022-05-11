James Wade to return to UK after falling ill during European darts competition; will miss Premier League in Sheffield

James Wade had been due to face Joe Cullen in Thursday's Premier League Darts quarter-final at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield

James Wade will miss Thursday's Premier League event in Sheffield, but has returned to the UK from Germany after falling ill at the European Open over the weekend.

World number five Wade had been recovering in hospital for three nights after being taken ill on Sunday evening during the competition in Leverkusen.

After winning his quarter-final, Wade was forced to retire prior to his semi-final, and was taken to hospital following advice from a German paramedic team after he became "extremely unwell" during the event.

Wade was experiencing a racing heart, high blood pressure, nausea and dizziness while in hospital where he received further observation and treatment.

Wade will not appear on the Premier League Darts stage at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where he had been set to take on Joe Cullen in a quarter-final matchup.

Cullen will be awarded a 6-0 victory and progress to the semi-finals, but Wade, who sits in a strong third position after winning two events during the competition, remains on course to qualify for the playoffs in June.

Wade's wife, Samantha, who was at home with their child, was extremely grateful for the care the German hospital has provided.

She said: "It was very worrying on Sunday night and into Monday and it is horrible to think of James there by himself when he has been so poorly.

"Clearly we want him home as quickly as possible, but the medical staff have been amazing with James and he is hugely grateful for the compassion and care they have shown him. We are taking their advice on when it will be safe for him to return home.

James Wade finally gets his first Premier League win of the season at the fifth time of asking with a 6-5 win over Joe Cullen

"James is desperate to make sure he doesn't let anyone down and is already talking about returning to competitive action for the people that have bought tickets.

"Whilst that is his nature, I am sure everyone would agree that him making a full recovery is the important thing and we will be taking it day by day but I know he will be itching to play as soon as physically possible."

Sheffield Premier League Darts fixtures:

Joe Cullen (walkover) 6-0 James Wade (withdrawal)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton