Wayne Mardle backs Michael van Gerwen to bounce back following World Matchplay exit

Van Gerwen has only claimed the solitary win in his previous two appearances at the Winter Gardens

Wayne Mardle has backed Michael van Gerwen to bounce back after the Dutchman crashed out of the World Matchplay in the second round following a 13-11 defeat to Glen Durrant in a Winter Gardens epic on Tuesday night.

'The Green Machine' trailed 8-5 at one stage but recovered superbly to lead 9-8, only for Durrant to hold his nerve and triumph in a pulsating battle of the three-time world champions in Blackpool.

Van Gerwen has not performed anywhere near the peak of his powers since claiming a fifth Premier League crown in May and defeat against Durrant saw MVG fail to post a ton-plus average for the tenth successive game.

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

However, Mardle believes there were positives to take for the World No 1, who has now failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals in Blackpool since claiming back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

"At least he went out playing well," Mardle told Sky Sports' Dave Clark.

"He didn't go out with a debacle of a performance. I don't see there being a massive problem now. I think he's actually done himself credit mentally through playing better than he did in the first game.

"In the first game he just looked out of sorts and early on against Durrant he was out of sorts.

"There was a 60 he hit that was right on the top of the wire and you're thinking he's going to follow, but there was a big five that followed.

"Whenever Michael gets beat it's a huge story in the world of darts." Mardle on MVG

"He couldn't replicate one dart from the next, then he started to do that. At least he's gone out with a couple of positives."

However, Mardle conceded that Van Gerwen will struggle to take any of those positives at present, given the Dutchman's relentless pursuit of perfection.

"Going out is all that matters to Michael. He's lost- he's a winner and he doesn't like to lose," he added.

"Whenever Michael gets beat it's a huge story in the world of darts. He doesn't normally get beaten let's be honest. He's won three world titles, he's won the Matchplay twice, five Premier Leagues.

"We're used to seeing him winning and he got beaten by a man that was better. He was better for longer and that's why he won."

Van Gerwen spoke to Sky Sports' Rod Studd in the immediate aftermath of his defeat and the two-time Matchplay champion insisted he only had himself to blame.

2:04 Michael van Gerwen felt he missed too many chances in his defeat to Glen Durrant in the World Matchplay second round. Michael van Gerwen felt he missed too many chances in his defeat to Glen Durrant in the World Matchplay second round.

"I started off a little bit poorly and Glen took great advantage of that twice with his last dart at double. We both didn't play very well in the beginning but then we started to play well.

"I missed a few chances and he took advantage of that but that's what he does. He's a good player and everyone respects him in the PDC, but I shouldn't put myself in this position.

"I missed too many chances. If I put myself in a good position I've got to finish it off and for some reason I wasn't able to do that."

Van Gerwen struggled at last month's World Cup of Darts and also suffered early exits at the recent World Series events in Las Vegas and Cologne, but he's vowed to get back on the practice board in a bid to return to winning ways.

"Of course it's been a tough few weeks but in the middle patch of the game I think I played really well," said the 30-year-old.

Durrant will take on James Wade for a place in the semi-finals

"I had a great comeback but after that I wasn't 100 per cent again and you always need to play 100 per cent if you want to win the game.

"I'm gutted. I'm a winner and I don't like to lose. It's one of the biggest tournaments of the year and you always want to perform as well as you can but I was a little bit short and I can only blame myself.

"I need to get back to the practice board and make sure I'm stronger for next time and fair play to Glen Durrant," Van Gerwen added.

Durrant now takes on 2007 champion James Wade for a place in the semi-finals and the three-time Lakeside champion was euphoric following his dramatic triumph.

"I honestly thought that nothing could beat the first Lakeside, but I can't tell you how good I feel right now. That crowd dragged me through that and this is the most special feeling. I'm elated, I'm ecstatic, I'm over the moon, I'm delighted.

2:52 Glen Durrant gives an emotional interview after defeating Michael van Gerwen to reach the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay. Glen Durrant gives an emotional interview after defeating Michael van Gerwen to reach the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay.

"I came here to play the best. I've played the best. Michael van Gerwen is the best player in the world. This is the best stage in the world and I got the win.

"I think apart from the birth of my daughter and my marriage, this is the best moment of my life."

Durrant is bidding to become the first player to win the Matchplay on debut since Larry Butler scooped the tournament's inaugural staging in 1994 and Mardle believes he'll be a tough nut to crack.

"He took his chances Glen Durrant and it's going to take an amazing performance from James Wade to stop him and if he doesn't stop him, it's going to take an amazing performance from someone else."

Follow every dart from every session in Blackpool as the World Matchplay continues through to the final on Sunday, July 28.