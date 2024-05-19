Wayne Mardle: Luke Humphries the one to beat in Premier League Darts Play-Offs

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle believes world champion Luke Humphries is the man to beat in the BetMGM Premier League Darts Play-Offs on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Humphries finished in second place in the final Premier League table, four points behind Luke Littler in top spot and seven ahead of Michael van Gerwen in third.

The 29-year-old will now face Van Gerwen in a semi-final clash at London's O2 arena in a best-of-19-legs clash to play the winner of Littler vs Michael Smith in a best-of-21-legs match-up to be crowned Premier League champion.

Although Littler won three more matches than Humphries across the regular rounds, they both finished with four nightly wins overall.

Indeed, Humphries came good as the Premier League really got going, winning on Night Six in Brighton, Night Seven in Nottingham, Night Eight in Dublin and Night 15 in Leeds, also reaching the final on Night Three in Glasgow and Night 16 in Sheffield.

For Mardle, Humphries has been the most consistent performer across the Premier League and he reckons he will be the "most comfortable" on the big stage at The O2 arena.

"I have been saying it for the last few weeks, when they all hit top form, he [Humphries] is not beaten when he is hitting it," Mardle said.

"The others, there are a couple of times when Gerwyn Price has shown amazing form but not quite done it for three matches.

"Luke Littler has done it every now and again, Michael van Gerwen every now and again.

"But Luke Humphries, for me, when he is on, he is not there to be beaten at all. In fact, some people have got nowhere near him.

"I do believe Luke Humphries will be the man to beat.

"The longer format has to suit the best player and I do believe that, at the moment, yes there is a debate between him and Littler.

"But, for me, he is just that little bit more comfortable going into these massive games and definitely more consistent."

