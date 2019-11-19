The Darts Show with Gerwyn Price & Barry Hearn

PDC chairman Barry Hearn joins The Darts Show podcast team for an exclusive chat on everything in the world of darts and new world no 3 Gerwyn Price is on the phone.

Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville as well as producer Henry are back from the Black Country and a thrilling Grand Slam of Darts. They reflect on the major talking points from the tournament and look ahead to the closing weeks of the darting year.

And that means the PDC World Championship, so who better to set the scene than Mr Darts, Barry Hearn. There's plenty from the PDC chairman and the two-time back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price check in a couple of days after his latest success.

Barry Hearn - There's plenty to get stuck into as Barry reveals the criteria for the Grand Slam is up for debate at the next board meeting. He ponders the merits of a seniors tour and what's next for the ladies game.

We take the opportunity to grill him on what's next for the Premier League and for good measure get the lowdown on a big couple of weeks in the heavyweight boxing division.

Gerwyn Price - The Iceman's star continues to rise so after giving him a few days to recover we reflect on a perfect defence of his maiden major, trace the start of his darting journey

Prediction time - Lloydy is running away with things after everyone drew a blank in Wolverhampton, the Players Championship in Minehead is next on the agenda.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws answers your questions, reminisces about fines with Barry and delivers his verdict on what's next for Peter Wright after another defeat in a final.

Chris Kirkland - the former Liverpool and England goalkeeper joins us for a chat to discuss what he is up to now and crucially why he loves the darts and what his nickname and walk-on music is.

It's now less than a month to go until darts is back on your Sky Sports screen, 16 days of coverage from the PDC World Championship gets underway on Friday, December 13 with the draw on Sky Sports News on Monday November 25