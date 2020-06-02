LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast - career special with Colin Lloyd

Our resident expert Colin Lloyd is in the hot seat this week for a Darts Show podcast special on his life and times in the sport.

Lloydy is more accustomed these days to dishing out the questions as part of our team, but Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville turn the tables on the two-time major winner and former world No 1.

Jaws takes us through his climb from amateur to professional darts, how much it meant to play for his county and the importance of being at the very top of the game - at a time when it was getting bigger and bigger.

Lloyd claimed both the World Grand Prix and the World Matchplay and remembers both occasions fondly - beating great friends and rivals to claim the titles.

Lloyd's Matchplay triumph was his second major victory in a nine-month spell

There are plenty of stories too along the way, several of which include his great pal and former world champion Keith Deller - who was on hand to ensure Lloydy kept to the job in hand on the eve of his first major final.

Like all sport, there are regrets and disappointments, as Lloyd tries to explain why, despite his success, there will always be disappointment at not doing himself justice at the World Championship.

And we ask the question would he give up everything he won in exchange for one world title?