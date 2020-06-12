The Darts Show podcast: Barry Hearn and Michael van Gerwen prepare for darts return

As sport starts to return, PDC chairman Barry Hearn joins us to discuss darts' return, the world no 1 Michael van Gerwen also checks in and Tim Vine talks tungsten.

It's been a while since the last episode of the podcast and there's plenty to digest with Pro Tour returns planned and the Matchplay set to take place.

Nathan Aspinall was crowned Home Tour champion and Colin Lloyd has been playing virtual darts with comedians.....

Michael van Gerwen - he may have been in lockdown and he may have opted against the PDC Home Tour, but the world no 1 has been a busy man as baby number two has kept him more than occupied.

The Dutchman is refreshed after his extended break but keen to get going and fires a warning for the rest of darts.

Barry Hearn - the PDC chairman joins us for the first time since his heart attack and reports after four days rest he was back at work, and he's been busy as the second half of the darting year begins to take shape..

He takes us through the challenges in bringing sport back in very different circumstances but confirms plans for the Matchplay and the resumption of play behind closed doors.

Stuart Pyke - the world of darts was shocked by the recent news Sky Sports lead commentator Rod Studd had suffered a stroke, close friend and fellow commentator Stuart Pyke delivers encouraging news on Rod's rehabilitation

Colin Lloyd - our very own former world no 1 and former Matchplay champion breaks down the latest talking points, including how darts may look behind closed doors, a switch for the World Cup and the success of the Home Tour

Tim Vine - the comedian is known for his one-liners but he joins the show to talk about nine-darters and his finishing skills after a victory over our very own Lloydy in a radio game of online darts.

It turns out Vine is, or was, quite handy as he discuss his love of the sport and taking a leg off his hero - the legendary Eric Bristow.

Coverage of the PDC's Home Tour continue on the Sky Sports app throughout the week, for the last week of the first round. Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android