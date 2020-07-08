LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast with Devon Petersen, Joe Perry and Laura Turner

Devon Petersen speaks out on Black Lives Matter, Laura Turner checks in ahead of the World Matchplay, and snooker's Joe Perry takes us inside the MK bubble.

After a three-week hiatus, there is plenty for the Darts Show podcast team to get stuck into and a trio of guests are on hand to join Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville as darts prepares for its return.

Here's what to expect...

Devon Petersen - Friend of the show Devon is in good spirits ahead of the Summer Series; with work to do to make his Matchplay debut, he says his game has never been in better shape. There's also powerful words on Black Lives Matter and what it means to him as a South African black man.

Matchplay/Summer Series - Real darts, on real oches, all in a socially-distanced environment is back. The team pick out their names to follow as the Pro Tour returns with the Summer Series and the Matchplay goes ahead behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, with the race on to pick up the qualification places.

Joe Perry - On the subject of Milton Keynes, snooker star Joe Perry takes us inside the Marshall Arena. With players facing Covid-19 tests, quarantine in their hotel rooms, and a very different environment, the world no 17 lets us know what it's like.

Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Laura Turner - Having been riding the crest of a wave, women's darts faces a fight to get back in front of a big audience and Turner believes the likes of Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki in recent exhibitions and Lisa Ashton on the Pro Tour can keep the momentum going.

Colin Lloyd - Our resident former world number one and two-time major champion breaks down the talking points, updates us on his push for the Bake Off and answers your questions... including one from Mark Webster.

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.