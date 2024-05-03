Luke Littler: I'm not the best in the world right now | Wayne Mardle: He's playing the best darts

Darting sensation Luke Littler claims he isn't the best in the world right now despite a fourth Premier League Darts nightly win, with Wayne Mardle stating he is "playing the best."

​​The 17-year-old wrapped up his Premier League Darts play-off spot by surging to a fourth win of the season on Thursday and second in a row as he beat Rob Cross in the Aberdeen final.

Table topper Littler, who leads second-placed Luke Humphries by eight points, guaranteed a top-four position by thrashing Michael Smith 6-1 in the semi-finals, a game in which he averaged 110 and enjoyed a checkout success of 86 per cent with three ton-plus finishes.

Despite his form, Littler replied he is not the best darts player in the world at the moment when speaking to Sky Sports Darts' Mardle afterwards.

"No [I'm not the best player in the world right now]. I don't know who is, but not me," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from Week 14 of the Premier League Darts from Aberdeen

"I think I've definitely settled myself into it [Premier League Darts]. The first few weeks were okay, but I've settled. I know the routine.

"I can now settle in Leeds next week and then Sheffield and just play with freedom. I will aim to win the other two nights but if it's not to be it is all focused on London."

Image: How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 14

Mardle begged to differ in his assessment of the world's best at the moment, adding he has noticed a change in Littler over the last few weeks.

"I do believe he's playing the best in the world, but this changes all the time. Humphries has gone off the boil and Littler is getting better. Imagine how good he will be in five years?!

"Right now I think he has this swagger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler shushes the crowd as he seals 6-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall to reach the semi-finals of Night 14.

"There's a definite comfort zone with him now, shushing the audience. Having the guts to do it. Having the composure to do it and it not bothering him or putting him off.

"He seems to have come out of his shell [after Liverpool last week]. There has been a change in him.

"There's a lot to like about his game, for many a year let's hope, but that's four wins now and he's more or less wrapped up the league phase with two weeks to go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler landed 144 and 124 checkouts in victory against Michael Smith

Premier League Darts continues on Thursday May 9, in Leeds. Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm or stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket, darts, tennis and so much more.