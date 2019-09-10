G2's Jankos can't wait to face STK's Faker at Worlds

G2 Esports' jungler Jankos was voted MVP of the LEC Summer Split (Credit: Riot Games)

G2 Esports’ LEC Summer Split winner Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski revealed SK Telecom T1 is the team he’s most looking forward to face at Worlds – so he can take a picture with their star mid laner Faker.

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok admitted after SKT emerged victorious in the LCK he wants to meet G2, who knocked them out at MSI, at Worlds.

The feeling seems to be mutual for Jankos, who is excited for the possibilities of taking on SKT but also for the opportunity to take a photo with Faker.

He said: "I would not be myself if I didn't say that I'm most looking forward to playing against SKT.

Faker wants revenge on G2 Esports at Worlds (Credit: Riot Games)

"I love Faker and I really want to be able to take a picture with him. In the past, I haven't been as successful at League of Legends so it was mostly down to events like All Stars where I'd actually get to meet him.

"During MSI, I didn't really want to take a picture with him because I felt it'd be inappropriate to do it after we had beat them and before the game, I felt like that could give him a mental edge because he'd think that the enemy jungler is his fan and he'll get really boosted.

"Maybe this time, at Worlds, I can get a picture before groups but then again if we get through to the semi-finals and have to face SKT, he'd still have that mental edge in the back of his mind. So, I don't know if it's a good idea to ever get a picture with Faker but if I can, I'd do it because I am still a huge fan boy."

Faker is not the only player Jankos is looking forward to facing on SKT. He also wants to prove himself against SKT's junlger Kim 'Clid' Tae-min.

He said: "I think Clid is really good, I want to step up my performance from the last time I faced him so I can outclass him or at least play just as well as him in game."

G2 Esports were the 2019 MSI winners (Credit: Riot Games)

Besides, SKT, DAMWON Gaming also qualified for Worlds as Korean's third seed after their five-game thriller against Kingzone DragonX. Jankos' former H2k team-mate Sin 'Nuclear' Jeong-hyeon is on the DAMWON roster and the Polish jungler also hopes for a chance to play against Nuclear.

He said: "I know he wants revenge against Fnatic but I kind of want to play against him just to show him that I'm the boss!"