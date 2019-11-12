League of Legends Worlds final round-up

FunPlus Phoenix are the 2019 League of Legends World Championship winners (Credit: Riot Games)

FPX are your League of Legends World Championship winners after they took down G2 in just three games.

FunPlus Phoenix 3-0 G2 Esports

LPL fans were treated to another 3-0 Worlds final after they took down Europe's finest for a second year in a row. Just like the way Invictus Gaming dismantled Fnatic last year, G2 failed to take a single game from FPX.

G2 came close in the first game, which lasted just over 40 minutes but two Barons, an Elder Drake and a crucial team fight around Infernal, FPX were able to break into G2's base and end the game.

FPX then secured 20 kills in game two and completely crushed G2 with Doinb on his iconic Ryze pick alongside Gimgoon's Kled and LWX's Kai'Sa. The Chinese ADC also became the first player to come away with a perfect KDA in a Worlds Final after G2 failed to pick him off throughout the entire day.

Game three was the nail on G2's coffin. FPX were able to play around objectives and landing crucial engages through Doinb's Galio and Crisp's Thresh. Once again, after securing two Barons, the LPL side went onto break G2's nexus and win the entire tournament.

What went wrong for Europe's super team?

Grabbz took responsibility to G2's loss (Credit Riot Games)

G2 were one of the heavy favourites going into this year's Worlds and after taking down SKT in the semi-finals, fans as well as the G2 players, were confident that they could go all the way.

They were, however, unable to overcome LPL's first seed and Grabbz admits it would have been a difficult feat even if side were on form today.

He said: "It's unfair to say that the reason we lost is that we played badly. FPX is a really good team and even if we played better, it might have still been rough. If you lose 3-0 there is always blame on the coaching staff - especially on me so I think today I just failed my team. It'd have been hard even if we played better. We're not going to look at the series and say what could have been, we lost 3-0 it happened."

"There's always tomorrow."

G2's owner Carlos believes his team has what it takes to win Worlds next year (Credit: Riot Games)

G2's owner Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez Santiago has not been subtle with his ambition to win Worlds and despite coming up short this year, he strongly believes he has built a team that is capable of winning the tournament in the future.

He said: "Ever since the team was put together, winning Worlds has always been the goal. This is the closest we've ever been and it feels very bad to fall in the final, whether it's 2-3 or 0-3 it really doesn't matter. I believe we have the right team to accomplish that.

"I think there are a couple of things us as an organisation also have to learn. Things like the fact Worlds is very long, how do we make sure that as the weeks progress we don't lose energy. We as an organisation could have done better and I take responsibility in that regard. Everybody really did their best.

"In competition in general there is always tomorrow, whether you win or lose. We lost today but there's another tournament tomorrow. Everybody will be ready for that and when we win that day, everybody will be happy."

Fly Phoenix, fly

FPX's coach Warhorse says it motivates his players when the crowds are against them (Credit: Riot Games)

It seems fitting a team named FunPlus Phoenix won Worlds this year after Riot unveiling the annual Worlds song which happened to be called "Phoenix". But in front of a European crowd in Berlin, Madrid and Paris, FPX did not always have the crowd behind them - something their coach Warhorse says motivates his players.

He said: "We aren't really affected by the fact the crowd doesn't cheer for us. For the entire year, it always seemed like there are more people supporting our opponents than supporting us but we want to prove to people with our results and our hard work to make them like us. Sometimes it actually motivates us more."