G2's Carlos: I'd be very disappointed if we don't win Worlds

Carlos is confident his side has what it takes to win Worlds (Credit: Riot Games)

The knockout stages of the League of Legends World Championship is finally here and G2 will have to take down Damwon Gaming if they want to progress to the semi-finals, arguably one of the toughest tasks they have had to face this entire year.

Despite Damwon being Korea's third seed, all five members of G2 have confessed to struggling against them in scrims during Worlds play-ins.

But their owner, Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez Santiago believes his team has what it takes to go all the way.

He said: "If I had to bet all my money on either G2 winning Worlds or G2 not winning Worlds, I'd put my money on G2 winning. Our team spirit and mentality is unbreakable and we are untiltable.

"The reason our players are that way is because they're very good at the game. You have to be very good at the game to become confident. You can react to challenges with fear or you can love what you do and just have fun.

"The worst-case scenario is that they lose but they will get more chances later - they will win anyway.

"There is always tomorrow. If we don't make it out of groups or we don't make it out of quarters or semis or whatever. They're optimistic and positive in general. They're always focused on the good and the strength of the team."

It has been a break out year for Carlos' G2, they won the LEC Spring Split, followed by MSI and the LEC Summer Split and now the G2 owner says he would be disappointed if they did not go all the way at Worlds but he is also optimistic that if they did not win this year, they will win next year.

G2 have had their most successful year in League of Legends so far (Credit: Riot Games)

He said: "I'd be very disappointed if we don't win Worlds this year but from the point of view that we had a goal that didn't materialise but it doesn't mean it will never materialise. We will win Worlds. G2 will win Worlds one day.

"When I created this organisation - that was the goal - winning Worlds! Everybody laughed at me but I'm not bothered. There is no way around that. You better get on board with that, otherwise you'll be seeing a team you don't cheer for raise a trophy in front of you - you'd rather cheer for a team that wins right? So you might as well start cheering for us now."

It's not just the starting roster of G2 that has drawn attention from fans across the world. Their substitute, Hampus 'Promisq' Abrahamsson has arguably become one of the most popular players in the LEC despite the fact he has only played two games this entire year.

Promisq has become one of G2's most well-loved characters (Credit: Riot Games)

So what exactly does he do at G2? Carlos simply calls him a God.

He said: "I love how much the fans love Promisq. That man is a legend. He's is a God. What's Promisq's role at G2? Well, what's the role of a God? I am beneath Promisq. He has too much power to do anything, it's dangerous.

"We bring him an assortment of fruit every day. I feed him myself you know? He's just chilling in his hammock and I feed him grapes one by one. Do you want strawberries my lord? Yes sir! I peel the banana for him, whatever my lord asks, I do.

"If we win Worlds, he will absolutely be lifting the trophy. Whoever gives him backlash for raising the trophy, chances are the God himself doesn't want that person as a fan anymore."