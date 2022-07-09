Austrian GP: Live updates from a Sprint Saturday with final practice before the grid-setting race

Austrian GP Final PracticePractice Two under way on Sky Sports F1Russell returns to track after Friday crash; Hamilton set to use different chassisFinal practice before Sprint race, which starts at 3.30pmAll sessions live on Sky Sports F1Verstappen claims pole in qualifying, will start Sprint ahead of LeclercBoth Mercedes crashed out in Q3, Hamilton set to start mini race ninth and Russell fourthHamilton running old Mercedes chassis after shunt | 'Incredibly disappointed in myself'Austrian GP: When to watch on Sky Sports F1