Sainz thanks police after reported attempted theft at Italian GP

Carlos Sainz was not hurt after reported attempted robbery

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has thanked police following reports he was the target of an attempted theft after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 29-year-old was approached by two men, under the pretense of wanting a selfie, who removed a watch worth hundreds of thousands of pounds from his wrist.

Sainz and his bodyguard reportedly chased the thieves and managed to retrieve the timepiece and were then helped by members of the public before police arrived.

"As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano," the Spaniard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote.

"Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages."

Sainz finished third in the race at Monza, behind Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.