The Premier League’s back – and we’ve got a lot of catching up to do
Join with your friends and family to chat, vote in live sporting polls and choose your team's chant to build the atmosphere. With the Premier League returning, we couldn’t wait to create Sky Sports Fanzone. It’s a beta feature which will be available for some upcoming games.
Invite up to five people to your Fanzone to catch the match together. Log in online on your laptop, set up a Fanzone and send a link to your fellow fans. The Fanzone starts 15 minutes before kick-off.
Fill your home with the sound of the stands so you feel like you're right there at the game. Drown out any support for the opposition and vote for your team's chant to play through the TV.
Do you usually yell at the screen during a game? Or fancy yourself as the next big-name pundit reporting live from the Sky Sports News studio? Share your views on the players and their performance in live opinion polls.
Tottenham v Man Utd - June 19 (Fanzone opens 8pm)
Everton v Liverpool - June 21 (Fanzone opens 6.45pm)