Galway to face Mayo in All-Ireland Qualifier Round 4 draw

Mayo edged Armagh in a nail-biter on Saturday evening

The draw of Round 4 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers has taken place, with Galway vs Mayo the standout tie.

Galway fell to a shock Connacht final defeat to Roscommon, and the Tribesmen will be looking to bounce back when they take on their western neighbours. Mayo recovered from their loss to the Rossies with wins over Down and Armagh in recent weeks.

Fourth-round qualifier draw Cork vs Laois Meath vs Clare Cavan vs Tyrone Galway vs Mayo

With the eight teams vying for the four remaining spots in the Super 8s, the stakes are high ahead of next weekend.

Two teams from Galway, Mayo, Meath and Clare will join Kerry and Donegal in Group 1 of the Super 8s, while the winners of Cavan vs Tyrone and Cork vs Laois will go into Group 2 alongside Dublin and Roscommon.

The games in this round will be held at neutral grounds next weekend, with dates, times and venues to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Sky Sports will broadcast two ties from this round, with an announcement of the live games to follow.