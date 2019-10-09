Down legend Eamonn Burns passes away

Eamonn Burns represented his county as both a player and manager

Down GAA have announced the sudden death of former manager and All-Ireland winning player Eamonn Burns.

Burns, who was 56, led the side between 2016 and 2018, guiding them to the Ulster final in his middle season at the helm, in which they lost to Tyrone. He stepped down from the role last year after the championship loss to Cavan in the qualifiers.

As a player, he started in both of the Mourne County's Sam Maguire Cup successes in 1991 and 1994, against Meath and Dublin respectively.

"You were a true son of Down." Tributes have been flowing in for Burns

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Down GAA announced the news:

"Today the world of Down GAA has been rocked by the sad news that one of our most favourite sons Eamonn Burns has passed away suddenly. Eamonn was a double All Ireland Medal winner and a former County Senior Team Manager. To his wife Sinead, Sons Cathal and Thomas, brothers Malachy and Colum and sister Mary we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy.

Burns was in attendance at the All-Ireland final last month, as the Down team of 1994 were honoured, 25 years after their success

"Eamonn was a great ambassador for Down as a player and as a manager. He was one of the good guys, always about the greater good, always selfless with his time and only wanting to give of his best in any task that he undertook. Down GAA have been privileged to have Eamonn Burns amongst our sons, he gave us as supporters many magical moments, he brought a smile to our faces and in those days of 1991 and 1994 he helped bring us glory days.

"Eamonn has been taken from us too soon, we will miss you Eamonn but we will smile in the memory of the days that you gave us. You were a true son of Down."