Club football round-up: Dublin semi-finals confirmed after Ballymun see off Na Fianna
Watch Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show on Wednesday at 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena!
Last Updated: 30/08/20 9:02pm
A round-up of the weekend's club football action, after which the championships in Dublin, Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone all have just four teams remaining.
Dublin
Kilmacud Crokes defeated St Vincent's in a heavyweight battle on Saturday, as the Stillorgan side found the net four times in a 4-15 to 1-12 win. This came after St Jude's beat Skerries Harps.
A late equaliser from All-Star midfielder Brian Fenton brought Raheny's clash with Ballyboden St Enda's to extra-time, but the reigning champions made it through, 2-16 to 0-16.
Ballymun Kickhams staged a second-half comeback to overcome Na Fianna in the last quarter-final. The Glasnevin side led 1-10 to 0-8 at the halfway point, but the star-studded Ballymun team reeled them in and secured a 1-18 to 2-13 victory.
Dublin SFC semi-final draw
|Kilmacud Crokes vs Ballymun Kickhams
|Ballyboden St Enda's vs St Jude's
Kerry
David Clifford found the net, but was subsequently given a straight red card in East Kerry's 2-13 to 1-14 win over St Kieran's in the Kerry quarter-finals.
2017 All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes defeated Templenoe 1-16 to 0-11, while Mid Kerry edged Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 to 1-12.
Meanwhile, county stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor both found the net for St Brendan's, who beat Killarney Legion 2-19 to 0-7.
Mayo
Reigning champions Ballintubber were knocked out on Saturday evening, as Knockmore sprung a surprise with a 2-11 to 0-12 win.
Breaffy staged a comeback victory over 14-man Ballaghaderreen, to win with an ultimately comfortable margin, 4-16 to 3-6.
Westport accounted for The Neale, while Ballina Stephenites overcame Aghamore, 1-18 to 0-12.
Tyrone
Coalisland will face Trillick in the semi-finals, after battling to a 1-9 to 1-6 victory over Derrylaughan.
Dungannon needed extra-time to see off Ardboe, and they will now face Errigal Ciaran in the last four.
LCC Group Senior Championship Quarter Final (Full Time AET)— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 30, 2020
Ardboe 2-15 (21)
Dungannon 0-23 (23)
Dungannon dig deep in extra time to claim their place in the LCC Group Senior Championship Semi Finals!#RefuseToLose pic.twitter.com/qPe443JNqf
Roscommon
Reigning champions Padraig Pearses recorded a 10-point win over Roscommon Gaels in the quarter-finals. They will be joined in the last four by Boyle, St Brigid's and Clann na nGael.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Cavan
Holders Castlerahan dug deep for a 3-13 to 0-21 win over Lavey on Saturday. Cavan Gaels, Kingscourt and Crosselough are also through to the penultimate stage.
Armagh
Maghery are through to the county final in the Orchard County, after a 1-12 to 0-10 win over Pearse Og. They will take on kingpins Crossmaglen in the decider, who are looking for a third consecutive title, and a 46th overall after beating Killeavy in the semi-final.
Watch Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show on Wednesday at 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena! You can also catch up on the latest episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.