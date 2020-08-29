Club football round-up: Dublin semi-finals confirmed after Ballymun see off Na Fianna

Dean Rock of Ballymun Kickhams evades Dean Ryan of Na Fianna

A round-up of the weekend's club football action, after which the championships in Dublin, Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone all have just four teams remaining.

Dublin

Kilmacud Crokes defeated St Vincent's in a heavyweight battle on Saturday, as the Stillorgan side found the net four times in a 4-15 to 1-12 win. This came after St Jude's beat Skerries Harps.

A late equaliser from All-Star midfielder Brian Fenton brought Raheny's clash with Ballyboden St Enda's to extra-time, but the reigning champions made it through, 2-16 to 0-16.

Ballymun Kickhams staged a second-half comeback to overcome Na Fianna in the last quarter-final. The Glasnevin side led 1-10 to 0-8 at the halfway point, but the star-studded Ballymun team reeled them in and secured a 1-18 to 2-13 victory.

Paul Mannion of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Sean Lambe of St Vincent's

Dublin SFC semi-final draw Kilmacud Crokes vs Ballymun Kickhams Ballyboden St Enda's vs St Jude's

Kerry

David Clifford found the net, but was subsequently given a straight red card in East Kerry's 2-13 to 1-14 win over St Kieran's in the Kerry quarter-finals.

2017 All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes defeated Templenoe 1-16 to 0-11, while Mid Kerry edged Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 to 1-12.

Meanwhile, county stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor both found the net for St Brendan's, who beat Killarney Legion 2-19 to 0-7.

It was a mixed afternoon for David Clifford

Mayo

Reigning champions Ballintubber were knocked out on Saturday evening, as Knockmore sprung a surprise with a 2-11 to 0-12 win.

Breaffy staged a comeback victory over 14-man Ballaghaderreen, to win with an ultimately comfortable margin, 4-16 to 3-6.

Westport accounted for The Neale, while Ballina Stephenites overcame Aghamore, 1-18 to 0-12.

Aidan O'Shea scores Breaffy's first goal

Tyrone

Coalisland will face Trillick in the semi-finals, after battling to a 1-9 to 1-6 victory over Derrylaughan.

Dungannon needed extra-time to see off Ardboe, and they will now face Errigal Ciaran in the last four.

LCC Group Senior Championship Quarter Final (Full Time AET)



Ardboe 2-15 (21)

Dungannon 0-23 (23)



Dungannon dig deep in extra time to claim their place in the LCC Group Senior Championship Semi Finals!#RefuseToLose pic.twitter.com/qPe443JNqf — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 30, 2020

Roscommon

Reigning champions Padraig Pearses recorded a 10-point win over Roscommon Gaels in the quarter-finals. They will be joined in the last four by Boyle, St Brigid's and Clann na nGael.

Cavan

Holders Castlerahan dug deep for a 3-13 to 0-21 win over Lavey on Saturday. Cavan Gaels, Kingscourt and Crosselough are also through to the penultimate stage.

Armagh

Maghery are through to the county final in the Orchard County, after a 1-12 to 0-10 win over Pearse Og. They will take on kingpins Crossmaglen in the decider, who are looking for a third consecutive title, and a 46th overall after beating Killeavy in the semi-final.

