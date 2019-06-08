Qualifier round-up: Derry, Antrim, Offaly and Leitrim progress

Derry impressed in Wexford Park

There were wins for Derry, Antrim, Offaly and Leitrim in Saturday's first-round qualifiers in the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Wexford 0-10 Derry 4-16

Wexford manager Paul McLoughlin has stepped aside after his side were comprehensively beaten by Derry at home.

The Oakleafers bounced back from their Ulster Championship defeat to Tyrone in some style, as goals from Shane McGuigan, Ryan Bell, Benny Heron and Enda Lynn set the Division 4 champions on their way to an 18-point victory.

Damian McErlain's side will go into the second round of qualifiers full of confidence, as they aim to build on the impressive victory.

Meanwhile, the Model County have gone two years without a win in the championship.

The Oakleafers march onto the second round

Louth 1-11 Antrim 2-16

Antrim secured the upset of the day with a comprehensive victory over Louth in the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda. Despite plying their trade one division below the Wee County during the Springtime, the Saffrons ran out eight-point winners.

Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped in with 2-1 while Ryan Murray kicked 0-6 as the Ulster county enjoyed their first championship win since 2015.

Leeny Harbinson's charges piled further misery on Louth, who failed to recover from their hefty defeat to All-Ireland champions Dublin two weeks ago, and Antrim now have a second-round tie to look forward to.

Antrim players celebrate at full-time

Offaly 1-21 London 1-11

London's season is over after they fell to a 10-point defeat at the hands of John Maughan's Offaly in Tullamore.

The Exiles enjoyed a bright start, as Benny McCarry found the net in the first minute. However, the Faithful County responded positively as they limited their visitors to just three further points before the break, to lead 0-10 to 1-3.

Ruairi McNamee's second-half goal set them on their way, as 0-11 from Bernard Allen ensured they ran out comfortable winners.

Ruairí McNamee finds the net for Offaly

Leitrim 0-15 Wicklow 0-13

Ryan O'Rourke kicked seven points as Leitrim overcame Wicklow in a tight affair in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Wicklow would have been the happier of the two teams with the manner of their provincial exit, as they pushed Kildare close in Leinster. Leitrim has suffered a heavy defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht Championship quarter-final.

However, Terry Hyland's Leitrim side showed the heart which saw them win National League promotion earlier this year, as they ensured safe passage through to the second round.

Ryan O'Rourke of Leitrim in action against Eoin Murtagh of Wicklow

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, June 15 with Leinster Hurling Championship action.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa