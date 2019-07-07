Mickey Harte unhappy with Peter Harte's black card and questions rule

3:34 Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was upset with the decision to give Peter Harte a black card and will be 'disgusted' if the decision isn't overturned Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was upset with the decision to give Peter Harte a black card and will be 'disgusted' if the decision isn't overturned

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was furious with referee Barry Cassidy's decision to award Peter Harte a black card during the win over Cavan.

The Red Hands' comprehensive win over the Breffni County came at a price, as Harte being shown a late black card, for the third time this season means the Errigal Ciarán man will now miss next weekend's Super 8s opener against Roscommon.

However, his manager was clear that they would be appealing any suspension.

"We're going to appeal all three [black cards]," he told Sky Sports. "I don't think any of the three he got in recent games were black cards at all.

"I have to ask myself the question, if you're looking at this game, in the stage of the game it happened, why in God's name would Petey Harte want to take any risk of a black card?

"If we look across the game, I saw other incidents across the game which to me would have merited a black card more than what he did. Any of the black cards he got, the general consensus of opinion is they're very harsh.

"I think some people have lost track of why this was introduced at all. It was introduced to stop cynical play, deliberate pull-downs or deliberate trips, by hand or foot.

"And I suppose the fact that you have to get three before you can appeal any tells its own story. So many of them are appeal-able that they don't want to be taking them up every week if one comes up, because that's what happens."

Peter Harte was given his marching orders late in the game

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss expects his free-taker to be available for next Saturday's trip to Dr Hyde Park.

"I certainly do," he added. "I would be disgusted if he's not. I think there'd be something seriously wrong with our disciplinary system if any of those [black cards] can stand."

Otherwise, the Tyrone supremo was largely satisfied with his team's victory, as they move into Group 2 of the Super 8s alongside Roscommon, Dublin and Cork.

"We've been on the edge the last number of games, they were all must-win games," he continued. "That puts its own pressure on the players, and I think they've handled that very well. Now I suppose it's not that you can relax, but it's three games to play now and there is a little margin for error. Not much mind you, but there is some."

Their first game in the Super 8s is against the Rossies, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports.

"Roscommon have had a very good season, despite the fact their league didn't go as well as they'd have liked it too," Harte said.

"But winning the Connacht title is no mean feat, and we can see plenty of evidence that they're much more secure at the back then they were last year.

"I think it will be a difficult game. I think we have to work hard and add value to what we did today to give ourselves a chance of a victory."