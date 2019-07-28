Ladies football: All-Ireland quarter-final line-up confirmed

Cork fell to a shock defeat against Armagh

Kerry have set up a quarter-final date with reigning champions Dublin as the line-up for the TG4 All-Ireland SFC was completed on Sunday when they defeated Westmeath by 1-12 to 1-10 in Killarney.

The Kingdom led by 1-6 to 1-4 at the break and held off the Westmeath challenge in the second half to secure a place in the knockout phase.

Kerry now face the difficult task of ousting the champions but Dublin showed what they are capable of when they secured their third big win of the campaign by defeating Monaghan by 3-20 to 0-4 on Saturday.

The champions will meet Kerry on Bank Holiday Monday, August 5, and also next weekend, Lidl NFL Division 1 champions Cork will take on Tyrone.

On August 10, Connacht champions Galway will tackle Waterford for a place in the semi-finals on August 25, with Mayo up against Armagh after the Orchard County produced a stunning 4-9 to 3-11 victory over Cork at the weekend.

Mayo overcame Donegal

Meanwhile, the quarter-finalists for the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship have also been confirmed.

Sligo will meet Offaly, Tipperary face Clare, Wexford take on Meath and Roscommon will battle it out with Kildare for semi-final spots.

Sligo beat Limerick by 2-12 to 3-6, while Tipperary scored an impressive 4-17 to 3-12 win over Wicklow and Wexford pipped Laois by 3-5 to 1-10

And in the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship, Louth made sure of a semi-final slot from Group A, as they held on for a 2-12 to 2-11 win over a battling London side in Drogheda on Saturday.

On Sunday, Fermanagh also progressed to the semi-finals as they gained revenge for their Ulster final loss to Antrim when they scored a 0-12 to 1-6 win at Glenavy GAC.

Results

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC, Round 3:

Group 1:

Armagh 4-9 Cork 3-11

Group 2:

Dublin 3-20 Monaghan 0-4

Group 3:

Kerry 1-12 Westmeath 1-10

Group 4:

Mayo 1-22 Donegal 3-12

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC, Round 3:

Group 1:

Down 4-9 Kildare 1-9

Sligo 2-12 Limerick 3-6

Group 2:

Tipperary 4-17 Wicklow 3-12

Meath 0-19 Longford 2-9

Group 3:

Wexford 3-5 Laois 1-10

Group 4:

Offaly 2-13 Leitrim 5-3

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC, Round 2:

Group A:

Louth 2-12 London 2-11

Group B:

Fermanagh 0-12 Antrim 1-6

TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals:

Cork v Tyrone

Dublin v Kerry

Galway v Waterford

Mayo v Armagh

TG4 All-Ireland IFC quarter-finals:

Sligo v Offaly

Tipperary v Clare

Wexford v Meath

Roscommon v Kildare