Jack O'Connor announced as new Kildare football manager

O'Connor had been heavily linked with the role

Kildare GAA have announced that three-time All-Ireland winner Jack O'Connor is set to take over as manager of their senior footballers.

The Kerry native guided the Kingdom to Sam Maguire successes in 2004, 2006 and 2009, before stepping down in 2012.

He has since managed underage Kerry teams, while also working with Kildare club Moorefield.

The news was announced on Tuesday evening, with O'Connor set to take over on a three-year term, pending ratification at a county board meeting next month.

"Jack has a wealth of management experience at all levels having won three All-Ireland senior titles, two All-Ireland U21 titles, two All-Ireland minor titles, three All-Ireland vocational cchools & one All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup," the statement outlined. "He has also won three National Football League titles as well as numerous Munster titles at all age grades.

"Jack's proposed backroom team will be announced over the coming weeks."

The Lilywhites are loaded with potential, after reaching the Super 8s and scooping an All-Ireland U20 title in 2018.

O'Connor will be eager to continue the progress made under Cian O'Neill, and ensure the Leinster county will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

