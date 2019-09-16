Sky Sports GAA panel: Dublin's rivals can learn from their success

3:49 The Sky Sports GAA panel say the other counties can learn from Dublin The Sky Sports GAA panel say the other counties can learn from Dublin

Dublin's All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry sealed an unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Sam Maguire will winter by the Liffey once again, after Jim Gavin's side moved through the gears in the second half to see off the Kingdom.

The question now is how the other counties can close the gap to the all-conquering Dubs.

At full-time on Saturday, the Sky Sports GAA panel ran the rule over what Dublin's rivals can do.

Peter Canavan

The Dublin set-up is to be admired, and the way they do their business is to be admired.

Those players that play for Dublin have the best opportunity to give their best, be the best they can be. If other counties are going to catch up, they need to provide the same assistance in so many ways off the field of play.

In my own county I believe that's not happening. There's so much more that we can and going to have to do.

Con O'Callaghan celebrates the victory

For example, Bryan Cullen, who Jim Gavin wanted, and he left Leinster Rugby, a very good professional setup to go to Dublin.

We have an excellent strength and conditioning man who left Tyrone GAA, a place where he wanted to be, to go to Ulster Rugby.

In so many ways I believe that Dublin are amateur in ethos but professional in practice. Maybe my own county at times, and others, are amateur in ethos and amateur in practice.

Until we close that gap we could be looking at seven, eight, nine in-a-row.

I think other counties will need to look at the way they do things. The game has moved on. Whether you like it or not, it's moved on, and there's so much more work to be done.

They're getting their best players. It's not that Dublin are dominating minor and U21 in Leinster. But the best players in Dublin in Dublin are playing for Dublin, and that's probably not the case in a lot of other counties Dublin have a luxury not enjoyed by all counties

Senan Connell

What Jim did when he came in, he followed on from Pat Gilroy, he developed a culture and it's a culture of winning and an ultra competitive environment. It's either his way or the highway.

We've seen a lot of talented individually brilliant players go into that panel and if they don't do it Jim's way, they're gone. Collective-brilliant is what he wants, not that individual-brilliant.

John Costello is the chairman of the county board. He has an open door policy. If you're another county and want to see how Dublin operate, go up and he'll open the door and say 'here's what we do, there's the template, you go off and take it away'.

It's not like they're hiding under the table and squirrelling away everything.

It's either Jim's way or the highway Connell feels Gavin places emphasis on the group's culture

