Club football: East Kerry dethrone Dr Crokes, Corofin edge Ballintubber

East Kerry were too strong for Dr Crokes

A round-up of the weekend's Gaelic football club action, as 2017 All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes were beaten in the Kerry county final.

Kerry SFC final

East Kerry 2-14 Dr Crokes 1-7

Dr Crokes' bid for a second four-in-a-row of the decade fell short in Tralee on Sunday afternoon, as a David Clifford-inspired East Kerry claimed the county title by double-scores.

The Fossa club man rattled the net early in the second half, as the divisional side claimed their first title since 1999.

Austin Stacks will represent the county in Munster, after winning the Kerry Club Championship in April.

East Kerry players celebrate their victory

Tipperary SFC final

Clonmel Commercials 3-19 JK Brackens 0-7

2015 Munster champions Clonmel Commercials regained the Tipperary title in style on Saturday, running out 21-point winners over JK Brackens at Semple Stadium. They will now face Milltown-Malbay in the Munster semi-final.

Connacht SFC semi-finals

Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber 0-11

All-Ireland champions Corofin scraped through a tough test against Mayo winners Ballintubber in Tuam. A goal from Liam Silke proved the difference, after the county star found the net early in the second half.

Corofin are through to the provincial final, as they chase their fourth consecutive Connacht crown.

Diarmuid O'Connor of Ballintubber dejected at full-time

Munster SFC quarter-finals

Nemo Rangers 1-09 Newcastle West 0-9

Nemo Rangers are through to the Munster semi-final, where they will take on Austin Stacks, after a narrow win over Newcastle West of Limerick.

Luke Connolly and Co set up a mouthwatering clash with Austin Stacks

St Joseph's Milltown 1-11 Rathgormack 0-11

St Joseph's Milltown needed extra-time to edge by Waterford winners Rathgormack, but eventually secured safe passage through to the semi-final as they won by three points.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Garrycastle 3-11 Ratoath 2-12

2012 All-Ireland finalists Garrycastle edged Meath champs Ratoath in a high-scoring affair in Mullingar, to set up a Leinster semi-final against Ballyboden. Westmeath legend Dessie Dolan scored three points, to help his side into the final four.

Ballyboden St Enda's 1-11 Newtown Blues 0-5

The Dublin winners are up and running in Leinster, with a comprehensive triumph over Newtown Blues of Louth. Seven days after their county final win over Thomas Davis, they backed it up as they embark upon the provincial series.

Ryan Basquel of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Kevin Carr of Newtown Blues

Portlaoise 1-11 St Patrick's 2-08 (Portlaoise win 5-4 on penalties)

Following penalty drama seven days ago in Fermanagh, Aughrim played host to such a tie-breaker this weekend. Laois champs Portlaoise were forced all the way by the Wicklow outfit, eventually progressing after scoring all five of their penalties.

Éire Óg 1-12 Sarsfields 0-9

A strong second-half display from Éire Óg ensured they saw off Kildare champs Sarsfields at Netwatch Cullen Park. The Carlow side won by six, after being level at the break.