GAA attendances rise cause increase in revenue

The All-Ireland football final ending in a draw ensured a boost to GAA coffers

The GAA's accounts received a major boost in 2019 as their revenues grew by 16 per cent to €73.9m for 2019, up from 2018's €63.5m total.

This was largely thanks to a spike in gate receipts, which represent 49 per cent of the association's total income.

Ticket sales soared to €36 million, a rise of €6.5million, or 22 per cent on the previous year. This was in no small part thanks to the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry going to a replay. Another significant factor was the GAA's decision to raise ticket prices at the start of the year.

The biggest increase was seen in the All-Ireland Football Championship, with receipts rising from €12.7 million in 2018 to €18.2 million.

Attendances rose largely across the board

In total, 1,500,000 attended games in the National League and All-Ireland series in hurling and Gaelic football. This figure does not include provincial championships, which fall under the jurisdiction of the four respective councils.

However, the association warned that 2020 is unlikely to replicate the previous year's income, citing the lack of concerts at Croke Park, among other factors.

There are also significant upcoming financial commitments, as stadia in Newbridge, Navan, Waterford and Belfast are set to undergo development work.