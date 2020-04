GAA quiz: Can you name these Gaelic football stars from the 2000s?

The 2000s was an enthralling time in Gaelic football, with Armagh and Tyrone claiming breakthrough All-Ireland titles, while traditional powerhouses Kerry and Galway were also among the winter abodes for the Sam Maguire Cup.

But how's your memory of the decade's protagonists? Test your knowledge in our quiz below!

Enjoy the 2000s nostalgia? Why not try our hurling quiz!