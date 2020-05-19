Greatest All-Ireland Football Final individual performances

Jack McCaffrey put on a stunning display in the 2019 decider

We look at five of the greatest individual performances in All-Ireland football finals in the last 20 years.

Jack McCaffrey - Dublin vs Kerry (2019 drawn final)

The Clontarf flier enjoyed one of his finest days in the blue jersey, helping the 14 men of Dublin survive a second-half onslaught from the Kingdom.

He announced himself in style in the first-half, making a storming run up the entire field and blasting the ball into the Kerry net. The Kingdom's defence were unable to match his pace.

However, once Dublin were on the back foot they needed a leader and the 2015 Footballer of the Year obliged, chipping in with three points. It was just what the doctor ordered, and the Dubs rescued a draw from a losing position.

2:25 Highlights of the 2019 drawn final Highlights of the 2019 drawn final

James McCarthy - Dublin vs Mayo (2017)

Perhaps the most dramatic All-Ireland final of all time. So many dramatic moments were packed into 70 minutes: Con O'Callaghan's early goal, Andy Moran's display of point-taking, the two red cards, Lee Keegan hitting the net, Dean Rock's late free and GPS-gate.

But as the momentum ebbed and flowed, one constant was McCarthy's exhibition in midfield. The Ballymun man was a danger throughout the game, kicking two points.

He saved perhaps his most important intervention until late in the game, rising highest to claim a mark from a Mayo kickout - a possession which led to Rock's late free.

Highlights of Dublin's dramatic 2017 win over Mayo Highlights of Dublin's dramatic 2017 win over Mayo

Michael Murphy - Donegal vs Mayo (2012)

Donegal's second All-Ireland title was spearheaded by Murphy.

Straight from throw-in, the Glenswilly man was on the top of his game. With just two minutes on the clock, Karl Lacey sent a high ball in on top of the full forward, who fielded it, shrugged off Kevin Keane and blasted a bullet into the net from 14 yards out.

It was a hammer blow to the Connacht side, as they failed to score until the 16th minute.

Murphy proceeded to register four more points in the match, while acting as an outlet for Donegal attacks throughout.

The Tír Chonaill captain led by example

Sean Cavanagh - Tyrone vs Kerry (2008)

On a day when Kerry's three-in-a-row bid was halted, Cavanagh produced one of his greatest ever displays. The Footballer of the Year-in waiting kicked five outstanding points in a virtually flawless display at the Red Hands scooped their third All-Ireland title in the space of five years.

The Moy star played at full-forward, and was a handful for the Kerry rearguard throughout the entire game.

They had no answer, as he inspired a second-half turnaround to seal a famous victory.

Cavanagh led the charge

Colm Cooper - Kerry vs Cork (2007)

2007 saw Kerry face their greatest rivals in an All-Ireland final for the first time, as Cork provided their September opposition.

Cooper celebrates his goal

And it was the Kingdom who blew the Rebels away with perhaps their finest final performance of the decade.

Cooper was at the heart of their performance, picking apart the Lee-siders' defence and chipping in with 1-5. He also turned creator, and Cork had no answer. It was a stunning attack performance from the 'Gooch', which laid the foundations for the 10-point victory.