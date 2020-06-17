Munster XV: Who would make the southern province's Railway Cup team?

David Clifford in action against Ruairí Deane during the 2018 Munster final

Our 'Virtual Railway Cup' series continues with Munster, as we look at a different province each week, pondering which players would make the starting line-up if the Railway Cup was taking place in 2020.

So far, we have run the rule over Ulster and Connacht, with readers having the final say on the team.

Goalkeeper: Shane Ryan

An outfielder for his club Rathmore, Ryan enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019, helping Kerry to the All-Ireland final. He was nominated for an All-Star for his displays, and he'll be hoping to back it up in 2020.

Ryan has made the Kerry goalkeeper's shirt his own

Full-back line: Gordon Kelly, Tadhg Morley, Tom O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan was one of the standout defenders in the country last year, and is one of Peter Keane's go-to backs. Morley is the other Kerryman who gets the nod, and they're joined by Clare's Gordon Kelly.

O'Sullivan was included on the 2019 All-Star team

Half-back line: Robbie Kiely, Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy

Peter Crowley's injury was a cruel blow to the Kingdom last year, as he missed out on their summer odyssey. Would Dublin have sealed the five-in-row had the Laune Rangers man not damaged his cruciate? It's impossible to tell.

Nonetheless, it's clear his return will come as a major boost to Keane's charges. He takes his place in the side flanked by Paul Murphy and Tipperary's Robbie Kiely, who remains one of the Premier County's top players.

Kiely was nominated for an All-Star in 2016, when Tipp reached the All-Ireland semi-final

Midfield: Gary Brennan, David Moran

Brennan is a player constantly described as one who would walk onto any team in the country. Although he had opted out of the 2020 campaign for the Banner, the change of schedule may draw him back. 2019 All-Star Moran joins him in the middle of the park.

Brennan has consistently been one of the best footballers in Munster

Half-forward line: Stephen O'Brien, Seán O'Shea, Ruairí Deane

O'Shea has been a revelation in his first two years with the Kerry seniors, and is one of the most talented footballers in the country. He's joined by his Kenmare club mate O'Brien who was widely considered unlucky to miss out on a first All-Star award last season, and Cork's Deane who has been one of the key figures in the Rebels' resurgence.

The 2019 Young Footballer of the Year is only getting better

Full-forward line: David Clifford, Luke Connolly, Paul Geaney

Clifford was the first name on this team-sheet, and his joined by Kerry team-mate and two-time All-Star Paul Geaney. Luke Connolly takes the third spot on offer. The Nemo Rangers man has been one of Cork's main threats in recent years, and edges team-mate Brian Hurley for a place on this selection.

Connolly has been a lively forward for both club and county in recent years

Agree? Disagree? Stay tuned to the Sky Sports website and app, as we'll be giving you a chance to vote for your Munster selection on Friday.