GAA president John Horan says the association is confident of staging all tournaments in 2021

Gaelic games will not return for another month at least

GAA President John Horan says the association is confident of running the National League, All-Ireland Championships and a full club programme in 2021.

This is despite the fact that matches are unlikely to take place before early May.

With no significant boost for Gaelic games following the latest Irish government guidelines, Gaelic games will not be given the green light until April 5 at the earliest.

Action continues to be ground to a halt

"I'd be hopeful that come the 5th [of April], if we get the intercounty back, we'll also get the juvenile back," Horan told RTÉ Radio 1, saying that intercounty teams would be given a four-week pre-season.

"We're confident that we can get a full games' programme into that time-frame. You saw last year, we were very flexible in how we got it through. We got a full club programme, we completed the Leagues, and we got the intercounty championship played.

"If we got going in May, in comparison to last year where it was towards the end of July, I'd be confident that we will get a games programme in place, and we will get all the activities completed."

Horan was keen to play down talk that the National Leagues may be sacrificed, if there is not ample room in the schedule for every tournament.

"This year's plan for the National League is a scaled-back version," he explained.

"Normally you have eight teams in Division 1, but this year we have two Division 1 groups, 1A and 1B, so there's only four teams in each group. That's three games, semi-finals and finals. So the total number of games required there would be five games, against eight in the normal year. So that's three weeks saved there.

"But we'd have that extra time period from May to July that we didn't have last year.

"So I'm quite confident that there will be a games programme there to do National Leagues, a full programme, and intercounty championships."

GAA urges patience in letter to members

Horan and GAA director general Tom Ryan wrote to members, urging patience amid the uncertainty brought on by Covid-19 restrictions.

"We will be seeking clarity on certain aspects of the provisions on sport in the new government document and while the document does envisage the return of inter-county games at Level 4 and of some club games in Level 3, it remains impossible to plan a revised Master Fixtures calendar for 2021, as there is no indication at this point of when these Levels may kick in," they outlined.

"The exercise is further complicated by the need to align our plans with whatever is permitted by the NI Executive for Counties and clubs in that jurisdiction.

"The next signpost on the road for society is likely to come in the week leading up to Easter. We will again communicate directly with Counties and Clubs at that point and once the Government make clear whether they see any further relaxing of restrictions (for example allowing inter-county training or games) being permitted.

"We also want to assure you that we will publish a revised National Fixtures calendar at the earliest possible opportunity.

"We thank you again for your patience and understanding of a very trying situation and we look forward with optimism to the resumption of GAA activities at all levels later in the year."