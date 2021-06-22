Tyrone's Cathal McShane back to full training ahead of Ulster Championship opener against Cavan

McShane is one of Tyrone's key attackers

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane is back to full training, with three weeks left before the Red Hands' Ulster Championship opener against Cavan.

The 2019 championship top scorer has not featured for the county since February 2020 due to injury, but is on the comeback trail.

"Cathal is coming along very well, and is in full participation essentially," outlined Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan.

"So because it's been such a long time off for Cathal, we've just been re-integrating him gently here. But he is participating well in all trainings. So we're hopeful with Cathal that it all comes together."

Meanwhile, Darragh Canavan is a doubt for the clash with the Breffni County, after the Errigal Ciarán forward was forced ashore against Kerry two weeks ago.

"Darragh had an ankle injury, it just innocently happened during that Kerry game," Logan said.

"And it's going to keep him out for a couple of weeks here. But the early signs are good, albeit it's a very painful injury and debilitating injury. It's very unfortunate for Darragh. But hopefully it's a matter of weeks and not beyond that.

"We've got to just take it day by day, week by week for the meantime. He may be in difficulty for the Cavan game."

Canavan was stretchered off against Kerry

Tyrone are currently licking their wounds after a 6-15 to 1-14 loss to Kerry ended their National League campaign. However, they are encouraged by the fact they had four weeks ahead of the championship opener.

"We all live and rise or fall by our last game," Logan said.

"In that sense with the year that's in it on balance, it's best that we do have a bit more time.

"It was a very short lead-in to the league. I think it was three weeks essentially to gather things up, just due to the public health emergency.

"Bearing that in mind I think it's best we have the benefit of these weeks and we just have to make as good a use of them as possible."