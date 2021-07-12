Cathal McShane had a long road back to Tyrone return, says joint-manager Brian Dooher after Cavan victory

On Saturday afternoon in Omagh, Tyrone progressed to the Ulster semi-final and Darren McCurry kicked 0-10.

But perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the contest for the home fans was the return of Cathal McShane.

The 2019 championship top-scorer lined out for the Red Hands for the first time since February 2020, and kicked three points in an impressive showing when introduced from the bench in the 48th minute.

"It's good to see him back. It was a long road for him, and he'll be glad," Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher said of McShane after the match.

"It was just taking it step by step over the last few weeks and months. People thought he should have come back earlier, but he was ready to come back today, he stood up and he was counted. He kicked those couple of scores which will do his confidence no harm."

And Dooher was also pleased with McCurry's stunning individual display:

"He definitely [stood up to the mark]. He showed for everything, some great scores. He's done that for us in every match this year. Long may it continue."

The Red Hands are now back to winning ways, after their hammering against Kerry last month. And that defeat in Killarney was a motivating factor.

"It would be wrong to say it wasn't in the minds. You're just hoping you're not going to experience another day like that," Dooher reflected.

"But I don't think we're as bad as that. Now, I don't think we're as good as maybe we think either, we're somewhere in between.

"It definitely focused the minds for the last three or four weeks. We had to tighten up our defence. Thankfully the boys stood up well [against Cavan]. But I think it was the forwards' tackling as well which was remarkable, which was a big factor."

Tyrone now march on to the Ulster semi-final, where they will be up against Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, with the hurling qualifier meeting of Clare and Wexford, before Monaghan and Armagh face off in the Ulster Football Championship semi-final.