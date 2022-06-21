Dublin management's decision to bring Eoghan O'Donnell into football panel is 'a great move' says Paul Mannion

Eoghan O'Donnell has linked up with the Dubs football panel

Paul Mannion has described the decision by the Dublin football management to draft the county's hurling captain into their panel as a "great move".

O'Donnell has linked up with Dessie Farrell's side following the elimination of the capital's hurlers from the championship earlier this summer.

And the Whitehall Colmcille man could feature in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Cork.

"I was a bit surprised, but when I thought about it then it made sense," former Dubs star Paul Mannion said.

"When the hurlers were out sure...I've never played with Eoghan or seen him play [football], but I've heard from Cormac Costello and others that he's brilliant.

"He obviously brings a lot of leadership and a different perspective from the Dublin hurling team so I think it was a great move by management to get him in.

"Fair play to Eoghan as well for taking on the challenge. It will be a tricky one for him, walking into a new dressing room late in the season but, look, he has a tonne of experience from the hurling and I'm sure he'll be fine and the lads will help him settle in too."

The move has sparked debate in recent weeks, with Philly McMahon suggesting O'Donnell getting parachuted into the team could 'ruffle feathers' of other panel members.

"No I don't think it will [annoy others]," opined Mannion.

"I think there's enough experience and maturity in the team to say, 'look, no matter what happens, there's only one thing that's most important here and that's getting to an All-Ireland final.'

"Some lads might be disappointed but they won't be moping around or throwing the toys out of the pram. Look, who knows, he mightn't be starting, he mightn't see much game-time but he'll be certainly adding to it in training games and so on.

"Whether he's a back or forward, I don't think there'll be any bad feelings towards him at all."

A defender in hurling, O'Donnell has played as a forward for his club in football

Watching the championship from afar as he spends the summer in Boston, the Kilmacud Crokes man says there is a pep back in the Dubs' step.

"Last year, also the league this year, I know they would be hurting a lot from that," he explained.

"Some of their performances got away from them in the spring. I'm not surprised they have come back and are back performing again.

"Given the extra time between the league and championship to get preparations and to look back and review the league and learn from it. Also men coming back from injury, it is just a massive, massive boost.

"Quarter-final now, three games away from an All-Ireland. Anything can happen."

