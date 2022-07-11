Galway's Damien Comer on wonder goal against Derry: 'If it hit the bar I would have been sickened!

Damien Comer's second goal in Galway's win over Derry was one to remember.

In the 64th minute, Conor Glass was dispossessed in attack with Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch committed forward as the Ulster champions sought a way back into the contest.

The Tribesmen broke quickly, and Liam Silke played a long ball into Comer, who was one-on-one with Brendan Rogers.

The Galway target man won the ball, turned Rogers and found the empty net from the edge of the D.

Comer kicks Galway's second goal

"I was just hoping Liam Silke spotted me inside! I didn't know if he had the kick in his locker or not, but thankfully he got it," he laughed.

"I said, 'Get it on target anyway.' If it hit the crossbar and came back out I would have been sickened because that would have been the worst case scenario.

"I probably put too much on it, I'd have gathered it was a dribbler but it was just adrenaline in that situation as well. Thankfully it went under the crossbar!"

He wheeled away in celebration, drawing the ire of Galway selector Cian O'Neill who ran onto the field, barking at him to get into position for the upcoming Derry kick-out.

"I probably lost myself a small bit. It was euphoria I suppose," Comer laughed. "Getting back and sticking to the game plan is what got us here."

Slow start

Galway failed to score for the opening 21 minutes of the contest. By that stage, Comer's marker Rogers had helped himself to two points.

"It was a cagey affair to start. But it was always going to be that way. We were trying to feel each other out and see what could come from it," he outlined.

"It was even worse when your marker has kicked two points and you haven't scored. You just have to be patient and stick to the game plan. Opportunities will arise and you have to make your own bit of luck and try to be patient but at the same time go searching for ball.

"Thankfully we went in at half-time all square, and we knew we weren't playing to our standard in the first half. If we could get that right in the second half, we definitely were in with a chance."

Comer and Galway will face Kerry in the final

After years of frustration between injuries and the team falling short on big days, Comer is thrilled to have reached an All-Ireland final.

"It's special. I've had a rodeo ride with injuries through the years so it's a big one for me personally and my family as well," he said.

"Even the backroom team and medical team have been very good to me all the way along. It's very enjoyable but we defended really, really well there. It's a team effort at the end of the day. The backroom team and whole squad put in huge effort and I think we are where we deserve to be.

"We've tried hard over the years and haven't been successful, but we got our reward today and I think it's well earned."

And it was all the sweeter given his fitness battles down through the years.

"It's tough. It's mentally challenging. You question a lot of things when you're going through rehab in the gym and stuff like that," he outlined.

"You have to take the good with the bad. Sport is full of injuries and that's the joys of it.

"Throughout my early years I got lucky I probably wasn't injured that much but in later years as the body gets older and you have miles on the clock it takes a bit more punishment. But look, you just play game for game and try get on top of it."

He is now looking forward to playing his part in Gaelic football's biggest day.

"When you're a young lad all you want to do is play at the highest level and in front of full-house crowds," he said.

"Thankfully we're back there. I think that's where we deserve to be. This group has worked hard all year to get there. It's no more than we deserve."