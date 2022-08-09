Dillon Quirke: A rising Tipperary hurling star taken too soon

Dillon Quirke of Tipperary celebrates after the 2022 National Hurling League win over Kilkenny

Dillon Quirke was taken from us while doing what he loved best; strutting his stuff in Championship hurling at Semple Stadium.

The incalculable grief in the wake of his untimely death on Friday night was felt right across Ireland.

Above the tunnel in the Old Stand at Semple Stadium from which the players emerge is a sign reading 'Field of Legends'. And the Thurles arena has played host to some memorable displays from Quirke in recent years.

At just 20, he shined in the 2018 Tipperary SHC final, sending two side-line cuts over the bar as Clonoulty-Rossmore ended a 21-year wait for the Dan Breen Cup.

Quirke after the 2018 county final

His rise was steep. Earlier that year, he had helped the Premier County win the U21 All-Ireland title. As Liam Cahill's side stunned Cork in the decider at the Gaelic Grounds, it was clear that Quirke had a bright future ahead.

It was inevitable that Quirke would break into the senior ranks, and he eventually did so. He starred in the 2020 National League win over Waterford - his first time starting for the Tipp senior team.

"It was unreal," he told reporters that day, speaking about his debut.

"I waited all my life for this, it's a dream come true. Just to play with the lads, the likes of Noel McGrath and Seamus Callanan, it's a dream.

"I was just lucky to get a chance and it could have been anyone on the panel. We're training hard at the moment so it was nice to get a chance.

"We all came up from under 21 and we had a good bond. We all bonded well and the boys (senior players) have welcomed us in."

Quirke became one of the first names on the team sheet

He built on that display, establishing himself as a regular in the side. Indeed, he started all four of Tipperary's Championship matches in 2022. With Cahill taking charge of the Tipp seniors for next season, Quirke was likely central to his plans.

Quirke started the Tipperary Senior Championship campaign with 0-2 in a draw with Nenagh Éire Óg. His club Clonoulty-Rossmore were looking to kick on last Friday night, facing Kilruane MacDonaghs.

He was making an impact in the first half at the edge of the square, scoring a point and setting up a goal before he tragically collapsed in the 28th minute.

"We're heartbroken down here in our little community," Clonoulty-Rossmore chairman and Quirke's uncle, Andrew Fryday told RTÉ's Saturday Sport.

"Everything was normal, Dillon was having an outstanding game, one of his best games so far this year at full forward. He was the power of strength in there, had scored a great point and set up a fantastic goal.

"Next thing he just keeled over, and it brought us this sadness and tragedy that we have today. Dillon is also my nephew. My sister is Dillon's mother, as well as being chairman, it's very hard as a family to accept what happened.

"It's tough times, and we find it very hard. Dillon was our man. Every club has a leader and he was our leader. We're devastated, devastated, and I'd like to thank everybody for all their condolences. It's really appreciated. We're just going to take our time now and do what we have to do to say farewell to one of our best men."

He died doing what he loved: conjuring magic at the home of hurling.

And tributes have poured in from all quarters.

A view of the big screen during a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Camogie final at Croke Park

"There is a huge sense of shock across the GAA Community at the tragic loss of Dillon who had already achieved so much in his young life," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

"He was a young man in his prime with so much potential and promise and on behalf of the GAA family I would like to extend my sympathies to Dillon's father and mother, Dan and Hazel, and his sisters, Shannon and Kellie, at what is an unimaginably difficult time."

Dillon Quirke will live long in the memory in the Premier County. A rising star taken far too soon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.