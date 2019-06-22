Jamesie O'Connor column: Where to now for Clare and Galway?

Jamesie O'Connor gives his take on the two big guns eliminated from the championship last weekend

Sky Sports analyst Jamesie O'Connor ponders what's next for the hurlers from Clare and Galway, following their early exits from the championship.

'Clare restored pride'

The win against Cork was a huge performance, and one that's crucial going forward for Clare hurling. They did not limp out of the championship, they played with a confidence that they can bring into 2020.

In many ways, 2019 was a valuable learning experience - you have to come ready to play, and to match your opponents. They did not do that against Limerick or Tipp. Sometimes you need a reminder that tactics and systems are all well and good, but they are nothing without attitude and hunger. It's intrinsic to hurling.

For whatever reasons, that intensity was missing for much of their Munster campaign. We all felt this team was a lot better than they showed over the two weekends before the Cork game, and their final victory was important to reaffirm that for the players and the management.

The Banner finished on a high

Pride was restored, but they were looking for more. You could see they were gutted afterwards - they felt Limerick might get a result in Thurles. It's just a pity they did not bring that level of performance throughout the championship.

It's disappointing that the season is over, but there are positives. The age profile of the team is still quite young. Some new talent was introduced. They will be all the better for that experience.

The big question is whether the management will stay on, because their term is up, but I certainly hope that they give it another shot.

Can this Galway team go again?

One of the things the new format has shown is that you cannot survive without depth. Galway went out without having a real squad.

Do the Tribesmen have the same depth that Limerick or Tipperary have? That's one thing Micheal Donoghue will need to address.

There will be people in Galway calling for Donoghue's removal, and Jeff Lysnkey has had a great record with the minors in recent years. But Donoghue has delivered in recent years, winning an All-Ireland where so many others have failed. The management team will feel there's still more in this group of players. A little bit like Tipp this year, the break and extended summer might not do them any harm at all ahead of 2020.

In 2017, there was a real element of a mission about Galway - they had been knocking on the door for long enough. It was time now to go and do it. It started in the league final with the demolition of Tipperary. It carried right on throughout the All-Ireland series.

All those players are still available.

Will Micheal Donoghue remain at the helm?

The break will do them any harm. If they go away and recommit, like Tipp appeared to have done this year, I still think they are capable of beating anybody.

But in terms of this year, you cannot overlook the fact David Burke, Daithí Burke, Conor Cooney and Niall Burke were through long, gruelling club campaigns. I have been there myself, and I know what it takes out of you mentally as much as physically. Last Saturday night in Parnell Park, Daithí Burke did not look like the Daithí Burke of the last few years, where he was that dominant presence on the edge of the square and Galway just did not cough up goals.

They need to find one or two players, build depth. But if the management team come back, and all the players recommit, they will be a force and they will not be too far away.