Limerick GAA start disciplinary process after two players sent home following alleged incident in New York

Limerick GAA have released a statement after the alleged incident

Limerick GAA have launched a disciplinary process after two players were sent home following an alleged incident in New York over the weekend.

The reigning National League and Munster champions were in New York for the 'Super 11s' hurling tournament at Citi Field.

In the aftermath, footage was circulated on social media that appeared to show an on-street fight involving a Limerick hurler.

The Treaty county board announced on Tuesday that they sent two players home early from the US, and that the duo will be subject to a disciplinary process.

"Limerick GAA can confirm it sent home two panellists early from last weekend's New York Hurling Classic following an incident," read the statement.

"Limerick GAA expects the highest standards of behaviour and example from its players, both on and off the field, and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

"A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter."