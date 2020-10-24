Dublin 2-31 Laois 0-23: Donal Burke hits 1-16 to help Dubs to avenge 2019 defeat

1:57 Highlights of Dublin's comprehensive win Highlights of Dublin's comprehensive win

Dublin have set up a Leinster SHC semi-final showdown with Kilkenny, as they avenged last year's shock defeat to Laois with a 2-31 to 0-23 win over the O'Moore County.

The walk into Croke Park was a strange one. No traffic. No queues. No shouts of 'hats, flags and headbands!'

But when referee Paud O'Dwyer threw the ball in, the eerie atmosphere and bizarre backdrop of an empty stadium capable of holding 82,000 faded into oblivion. Dublin were out to set the record straight. Laois were out to prove 2019 was no fluke. Championship hurling was back.

Mattie Kenny had opted for youth in his side, with no room for stalwarts Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney on the starting XV. Indeed, Danny Sutcliffe (28) was the oldest outfield starter in a new-look Dubs team.

Dublin were clearly raring to go, right from the off. An early Sutcliffe shoulder bundling Padraig Delaney set the tone early for the Dubs.

Donal Burke, featuring in his first championship game since 2017 after missing the last two campaigns due to injuries and travel, was the key man for the Dubs up front. The Na Fianna man was a handful; accurate from placed balls and nailing two sweet points from play to help his side into a 0-10 to 0-6 lead at the water break.

Chris Crummey was lively throughout, offering an outlet from centre-forward and proving a handful for the opposition defence.

Burke then took the game by the scruff of the neck, making a storming run through the heart of the Laois defence and placing the yellow sliotar past Enda Rowland.

It helped Dublin establish a 1-16 to 0-12 lead at the break.

Ronan Hayes of Dublin in action against Ronan Broderick of Laois

Laois needed a fast start after the interval, but it was Dublin who rattled off four points without reply.

The immaculate Burke missed just one free all night, as his accuracy kept the umpires on their toes, scurrying for white flags. Long-range pointed frees from Rowland were the highlight of a barren second-half for the O'Moore County. Laois lacked a sufficient goal threat, and couldn't bring it back closer than six.

Dublin's substitutions powered them home, as a late Eamon Dillon goal sealed a 14-point victory.

The Sky Blues now face Kilkenny in next week's semi-final, as they hunt a first Bob O'Keeffe Cup triumph since 2013. There were several positives for the men from the capital, not least the 2-31 tally, but bigger tasks lie ahead and they will need to find another gear if they are to upset last year's All-Ireland finalists.

The action was played behind closed doors

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow)

Scorers

Dublin: Donal Burke 1-16 (0-11 frees, 0-2 65s), Eamon Dillon 1-1, Chris Crummey 0-3, Danny Sutcliffe 0-2, Riain McBride 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Conor Burke 0-2, Seán Moran 0-1, Mark Schutte 0-1, Davy Keogh 0-1.

Laois: Ross King 0-10 (0-9 frees, 0-1 65), Aaron Dunphy 0-3, Stephen Maher 0-2, Paddy Purcell 0-2, Enda Rowland 0-2 (0-2 frees), James Ryan 0-1, Jack Kelly 0-1, Padraig Delaney 0-1, Fiachra Fennell 0-1.

Teams

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth

3. Eoghan O'Donnell

4. James Madden

5. Conor Burke

6. Daire Gray

7. Cian O'Callaghan

8. Seán Moran

9. Riain McBride

10. Cian Boland

13. Donal Burke

12. Danny Sutcliffe

11. Chris Crummey

15. Ronan Hayes

14. David Keogh

Subs:

Eamon Dillon for Ronan Hayes (50th minute)

Liam Rushe for Chris Crummey (56th minute)

Jake Malone for Daire Gray (61st minute)

Mark Schutte for Cian Boland (68th minute)

Shane Barrett for Seán Moran (72nd minute)

Laois

1. Enda Rowland

4. Donnchadh Hartnett

5. Ronan Broderick

2. Lee Cleere

3. Sean Downey

6. Padraig Delaney

7. Ryan Mullaney

8. Fiachra C Fennell

9. Paddy Purcell

13. James Keyes

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Willie Dunphy

12. James Ryan

14. Ross King

15. Stephen Maher

Subs:

Jack Kelly for Lee Cleere (33rd minute)

Ciaran McEvoy for Ronan Broderick (36th minute)

Mark Kavanagh for James Keyes (half-time)

Conor Phelan for Ryan Mullaney (51st minute)

Eoin Gaughan for Stephen Maher (68th minute)

