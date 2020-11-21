Waterford 3-27 Clare 3-18: Dominant Deise brush Banner aside

2:21 Highlights of Waterford's nine-point win over Clare Highlights of Waterford's nine-point win over Clare

Waterford are into the All-Ireland semi-final, after a hugely impressive 3-27 to 3-18 win over Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The narrative in recent weeks has been that in order to beat Clare, you simply have to stop Tony Kelly. Liam Cahill's side kept the 2013 Hurler of the Year relatively quiet, but that was only the foundations for what was a clinical victory.

The defeated Munster finalists put on a hugely impressive display, reaching levels that will certainly cause Brian Cody concern this week.

Galway's earlier win over Tipperary ensured Kilkenny would be lying in wait for the winner in next weekend's semi-final.

And Waterford got off to a dream start, as Ballygunner poacher Dessie Hutchinson struck for two early goals. The Banner looked shell-shocked, but eventually settled with Kelly finding his range.

The Ballyea superstar didn't have the same influence as the previous three games, with Calum Lyons keeping a close eye on his movements.

The Suir-siders looked in complete control, leading 2-5 to 0-6 at the first water-break.

However, the rehydration pauses continued as a talking point in this championship, with Clare tactically resetting and bursting out of the traps after the restart.

A quickfire brace of goals from Aron Shanagher sent the Banner into the lead, and this time it was Waterford who were flat-footed.

The sides went point-for-point as the half progressed, with Stephen Bennett leading the Déise scoring.

After raising five white flags, the Ballysaggart man looked hungry for more. In the 35th minute, he stormed through from the left. Just as he looked set to strike for goal, he switched the ball across to the unmarked Jack Fagan. The Meath native made no mistake, rounding Eibhear Quilligan for his team's third three-pointer to help Waterford into a 3-10 to 2-10 lead at half-time.

With Lyons keeping Kelly's influence relatively subdued from open play, Waterford had the upper hand.

They kept their opponents at arm's length, with Kieran Bennett, Tadhg de Búrca and Jack Fagan all pointing to put the gap out to five points at the second water-break.

Waterford looked to be kicking on in the final quarter, with Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron tagging on points, but Clare have themselves a life-line with an Aidan McCarthy wonder goal. The centre-back found room in the midfield, planted his feet and buried a screamer into the Waterford net.

However, it proved nothing more than a mere consolation, as further points helped Waterford steady the ship to see out a nine-point victory, that in no way flatters their performance.

Waterford are heading back to Croke Park for a meeting against old foes Kilkenny, and they have every reason to believe they can reach another All-Ireland final.

What they said...

"Very proud. They put in a great shift in fairness to them," said Tipperary native Cahill.

"The prize on offer today was to get to the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. That's done now. We've got to get our heads around it for seven days' time.

"You'd have to be a little bit concerned about conceding three goals throughout the match. A lapse of concentration at various stages caused that.

"We'll have to up the ante next week for definite. It's getting to the real, real serious side of it now.

"Once you're in the last four, you'll always have a chance."

"We're delighted," said man of the match Jamie Barron.

"The last few years have been tough on us. We've had to go back to the drawing board in a lot of ways. A lot of soul-searching went on the last two years. We're just delighted that we're back into an All-Ireland semi-final."

Scorers

Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-10 - 0-7 frees), Dessie Hutchinson (2-2), Jack Fagan (1-1), Kieran Bennett (0-3), Jamie Barron (0-2), Austin Gleeson (0-2), Darragh Lyons (0-2), Conor Gleeson (0-2), Tadhg de Búrca (0-1), Patrick Curran (0-1), Neil Montgomery (0-1).

Clare: Tony Kelly (0-8 - 0-6 frees), Aron Shanagher (2-1), Cathal Malone (0-4), Aidan McCarthy (1-0), Shane O'Donnell (0-2), David Reidy (0-1), Ryan Taylor (0-1), David McInerney (0-1 - 0-1 side-line).

Teams

Waterford

1. Stephen O'Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny

3. Conor Prunty

4. Shane McNulty

5. Calum Lyons

6. Tadhg de Búrca

7. Kevin Moran

8. Jamie Barron

9. Jake Dillon

10. Stephen Bennett

11. Kieran Bennett

12. Jack Fagan

13. Dessie Hutchinson

14. Austin Gleeson

15. Jack Prendergast

Subs

Neil Montogomery for Jack Prendergast (half-time)

Darragh Lyons for Jake Dillon (46th minute)

Patrick Curran for Jack Fagan (60th minute)

Conor Gleeson for Austin Gleeson (66th minute)

Ciarán Kirwan for Dessie Hutchinson (72nd minute)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

2. Rory Hayes

3. Conor Cleary

4. Pat O'Connor

5. Stephen O'Halloran

6. Aidan McCarthy

7. Seadna Morey

8. Jason McCarthy

9. Tony Kelly

10. Cathal Malone

18. David McInerney

20. Jack Browne

13. Shane O'Donnell

19. Aron Shanagher

15. Ryan Taylor

Subs

David Fitzgerald for Jack Browne (half-time)

Diarmuid Ryan for Jason McCarthy (52nd minute)

Aaron Cunningham for David McInerney (56th minute)

David Reidy for David Fitzgerald (58th minute)

Cathal McInerney for Ryan Taylor (62nd minute)