Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash announces retirement

Anthony Nash has called time on his Cork career

Cork hurling goalkeeper Anthony Nash has announced his retirement from intercounty action.

The Kanturk man enjoyed a long career between the sticks for the Lee-siders, winning two All-Star awards and helping the Lee-siders to the 2013 All-Ireland final.

However, despite a host of personal gongs along with four Munster titles, Nash was unable to help the Lee-siders to an All-Ireland title.

The 36-year-old announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

"Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. I'd like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. I'd like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf!"

Patrick Collins of Ballinhassig is likely to take up the mantle as starting goalkeeper, as Cork look ahead to 2021.