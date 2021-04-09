Kilkenny great Eoin Larkin joins Wicklow senior hurling backroom team

Eoin Larkin has joined Eamonn Scallan's coaching ticket

Eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny Eoin Larkin has joined the Wicklow senior hurling backroom team.

The James Stephens club man, who was named Hurler of the Year in 2008, joins the Garden County in a coaching and advisory capacity.

It is the 36-year-old's latest step into coaching, having been appointed manager of Carlow club side Ballinkillen in November.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin has joined Eamonn Scallan’s backroom team. Eoin has come on board as coach and adviser for the Wicklow Senior Hurling team.

"Kilkenny's Eoin Larkin has joined Eamonn Scallan's backroom team," read a Wicklow GAA statement.

"Eoin has come on board as coach and adviser for the Wicklow senior hurling team.

"The eight-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star brings a wealth of experience to the role. Best of luck for the year ahead Eoin."

Larkin enjoyed a remarkable career in the black and amber jersey

Wicklow will compete in the Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A of the National Hurling League. They will be hoping to make progress in the coming year, having lost to eventual-winners Kildare in the 2020 championship competition.

Larkin retired from intercounty hurling at the end of the 2016 season, having played a crucial role in a stunning period of success for the Nore-siders.

He is the latest in a number of Kilkenny players from that era to make a pivot to the sideline in recent years.