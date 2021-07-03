Dublin 1-18 Galway 1-14: Dubs reach Leinster Hurling Championship final with upset win over Tribesmen

2:12 Highlights from Dublin's 1-18 to 1-14 victory Highlights from Dublin's 1-18 to 1-14 victory

Dublin have stunned Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship semi-final, with a 1-18 to 1-14 win at Croke Park.

The Westerners were widely fancied ahead of throw-in, but they were out-thought and out-fought by the underdogs on Jones' Road, with Mattie Kenny getting his tactics right.

Conor Burke was majestic for the Boys in Blue helping out at the back, while Danny Sutcliffe led the attack in style. A second-half Chris Crummey goal proved the difference, as Dublin recorded their second consecutive championship win over Galway.

8,000 supporters were in attendance at Croke Park

The 2017 All-Ireland champions were clearly targeting goals in the early stages. Joe Canning tried to catch Alan Nolan off-guard with an early free, but the St Brigid's shot stopper was equal to the low shot. Nolan denied Canning once more moments later, before Conor Cooney's green flag attempt was parried by Liam Rushe.

Up the other end, Dublin began to chip away with scores. Daire Gray, Cian Boland, Cian O'Sullivan and Rian McBride all pointed, as the Sky Blues built a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Canning eventually settled on placed balls, after spurning his first five scoring opportunities. The Portumna star led the Tribesmen fightback, with Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney also pointing to bring it back to a two-point deficit at half-time, as Dublin led 0-8 to 0-6.

0:28 Alan Nolan made two superb saves from Joe Canning in the early stages Alan Nolan made two superb saves from Joe Canning in the early stages

Shane O'Neill's team were looking to lay down an early marker, but it was Dublin who enjoyed a brighter start. Danny Sutcliffe caught the eye, as the Sky Blues led 0-13 to 0-8.

However, the Tribesmen then hit back. A long ball was sent into Conor Whelan. The 2017 Young Hurler of the Year won the ball, shrugged off Paddy Smyth and blasted it past Nolan.

But Galway failed to kick on from their three-pointer.

Indeed, Dublin had a golden opportunity to respond, as Ronan Hayes found himself one-on-one against Éanna Murphy, but the Galway goalkeeper closed the Kilmacud forward down.

2:46 Mattie Kenny paid tribute to James Madden at full-time. Madden played a starring role for Dublin just 24 hours after laying his father to rest Mattie Kenny paid tribute to James Madden at full-time. Madden played a starring role for Dublin just 24 hours after laying his father to rest

But moments later, Dublin did manage to find the net. Oisín O'Rorke picked out the on-rushing Chris Crummey with a cross-field ball, and the Lucan man buried it.

That provided Mattie Kenny's side with the momentum they needed, as Sutcliffe and Donal Burke drove them on.

Galway were left with too much to do, as their forwards failed to make sufficient inroads against a strong Dublin defensive unit.

The Dubs are through to the Leinster final for the first time since 2014, with Galway set for the qualifiers.

There was one sour note for Kenny ahead of the Bob O'Keeffe Cup decider, with Eoghan O'Donnell being forced off with injury.

Ronan Hayes offered an outlet at full-forward

Dublin: Alan Nolan (0-1, 0-1f); Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; Daire Gray (0-2), Liam Rushe, James Madden; Rian McBride (0-1), Conor Burke (0-1); Danny Sutcliffe (0-3), Donal Burke (0-6, 0-4f), Chris Crummey (1-0); Cian Boland (0-1), Ronan Hayes (0-2), Cian O'Sullivan (0-1).

Subs: Mark Schutte for Cian O'Sullivan (31st minute - head injury), Oisin O'Rorke for Cian O'Sullivan (52nd minute), Andrew Dunphy for Eoghan O'Donnell (58th minute), Jake Malone for James Madden (68th minute), Paul Crummey for Chris Crummey (72nd minute), Fergal Whitely for Ronan Hayes (75th minute).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Shane Cooney, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion (0-1), Gearoid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Seán Loftus, Joe Canning (0-6, 0-4f, 0-1 '65); Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion (0-1), Adrian Tuohey; Conor Whelan (1-2), Conor Cooney (0-1), Brian Concannon.

Subs: David Burke for Adrian Tuohey (34th minute), Evan Niland (0-2, 0-1f) for Seán Loftus (half-time), TJ Brennan for Fintan Burke (58th minute), Aidan Harte (0-1) for Joseph Cooney (60th minute).