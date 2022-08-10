Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season

Davy Fitzgerald has been linked with several jobs

Even if it just weeks old, the off-season in intercounty hurling has been an eventful one.

The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023.

Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.

But there is still much to be decided elsewhere on the management scene.

Derek Lyng is the new Kilkenny senior hurling manager

Two vacancies remain in the Liam MacCarthy Cup for next season, with a further two in the Joe McDonagh.

Dublin and Waterford are yet to find successors to Mattie Kenny and Liam Cahill respectively.

Ears will have pricked up in both counties upon the news of Davy Fitzgerald's departure from the Cork Camogie set-up.

The Clare native guided the Déise to a Munster title in the past, and his familiarity with the county could tempt the king-makers.

Meanwhile, his star power would certainly be appealing for the Dubs, with the capital's small ball flagship team in need of a shot in the arm.

Given that he has been involved in the intercounty game every single year since breaking onto the Banner's minor team in 1989, it is likely he would be interested in continuing. Virtually every time a management role is available, his name is mentioned. And Waterford or Dublin could be his next landing spot.

Fitzgerald has managed three counties and won every major honour in the sport

There have been several other names mooted to take charge of the Dubs.

The Sky Blues know all about Eddie Brennan's credentials, after they were stunned by his Laois team in 2019. The Kilkenny legend has since familiarised himself with the club scene in the county, having worked as a coach with Cuala.

Anthony Cunningham's resignation as Roscommon football manager also paves the way for a potential route back to intercounty hurling management. The former Galway supremo worked as a selector under Pat Gilroy in 2018, and he undoubtedly holds enough experience at the top of the sport.

But as seen with Pat Gilroy's appointments as manager of the footballers in 2008 and hurlers in 2017, John Costello and Co are not afraid to take a left-field option.

Cunningham worked with the Dubs in 2018

White smoke is yet to emerge from Waterford also.

Despite the disappointing 2022 championship campaign, this is still a team more than capable of competing for the top honour.

But it is crucial that they make the right appointment.

Stephen Molumphy had a promising first year in charge of Kerry, and that may have attracted the interest of his native county. Meanwhile, the door could be open for a return of Derek McGrath.

Darragh O'Sullivan guided Ballygunner to last year's All-Ireland Club Championship crown, that success certainly makes him a contender for the job.

Following his departure from Offaly, Michael Fennelly is another who could be considered for the big roles.

Offaly opted to part ways with Michael Fennelly, after he spent three years in charge

Laois are looking to replace Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett. Derek McGrath has worked with the O'Moore County's underage teams, but there has been no further movement with the post lying vacant for almost two months.

In the Faithful County, Michael Duignan and the county board have shown in both codes that they have real ambition to find the best person for the role, be it hurling or football. That widens the net to a certain degree, as they look to return to the sport's top table.

Interestingly, there are fewer counties going for continuity in 2023.

Darren Gleeson has been handed a fresh two-year term with Antrim, with an option for a third.

Henry Shefflin, Darragh Egan and Joe Fortune will be looking to build on promising maiden seasons at the helm of Galway, Wexford and Westmeath respectively.

Brian Lohan has two more years left in his term with Clare. Meanwhile there is no indication that John Kiely - the longest-serving boss in the top tier following Cody's departure - will be leaving All-Ireland champions Limerick anytime soon.

All in all, it has been an off-season of change. And plenty of twists and turns lie ahead in the coming weeks.