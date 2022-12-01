BRS Golf, part of NBC Sports Next, acquires Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions

BRS Golf, the world leader in tee-time management software, has acquired Europe's foremost golf technology providers, Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions.

The acquisition on November 30 represents a major step in the growth strategy of BRS Golf's parent company, NBC Sports Next, expanding its golf operations into mainland Europe, and South Africa.

BRS Golf, Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions' closely aligned products and services, combined with a shared focus on continued product development and customer support, will bring benefits to golf course partners and golfers across all territories.

The acquisition will see the creation of an expanded Product & Technology team for NBC Sports Next's international golf businesses, innovating for customers across the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe, South Africa, and Australia.

As early as 2024, BRS Golf anticipates bringing Albatros technology solutions to its customers in the UK, Ireland, and Australia, providing a complete golf operations solution including reservations, point-of-sale, CRM, accountancy and hotel integrations, and competition management software with full World Handicap (WHS) integration.

BRS Golf, which was acquired by NBCUniversal in 2013, will retain its Belfast offices as the company's international headquarters. Its core products that have been delivering for customers since 2003 will continue to be go-forward systems and a critical part of the NBC Sports Next golf portfolio.

Albatros Datenservice, operates out of offices in Karlsruhe, Germany, and Cape Town, South Africa, working with 1,500 golf clubs worldwide, while Digital Golf Solutions, which distributes Albatros software solutions and operates online tee time platform, Mygreenfee.com, has offices in Paris, France.

The Mygreenfee website and app closely aligns with NBC Sports Next's tee time booking platform, GolfNow, and allows golfers across Europe to book tee times at over 320 course partners in France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Brian Smith, Co-founder of BRS Golf and Head of International Growth & Acquisition for NBC Sports Next Golf, says: "The acquisition of Albatros and Digital Golf Solutions is an incredibly exciting development for BRS Golf.

"The synergies between BRS Golf and Albatros, and GolfNow and Mygreenfee extend beyond products to strategy, culture, and customer experience. The acquisition is a closely aligned partnership that enhances our mission to continue to develop golf operations systems built specifically for the ever-changing golf market.

"It will combine the knowledge and culture of our people to continue to deliver excellence for our course partners and our golfers. Through this acquisition we plan to grow the international golf business in the years ahead, offering new products and services to current markets, as well as expanding the team in mainland Europe."

Volker Schorp, Founder of Albatros Datenservice, and International VP of Product & Technology for NBC Sports Next Golf, says: "I am proud and happy that in BRS Golf and NBC Sports Next, we have found a strong, international, and golf-savvy partner who will strengthen Albatros and the new software package "Albatros 9" and take it to the next level.

"Together we can accelerate development and enter new areas in addition to the existing markets in which we will expand our position. The integration of Albatros into an organisation of this size gives us the opportunity to develop further fields of activity in addition to the already highly successful ones.

"In addition to golf courses, our long-standing customers also include numerous golf associations who rely on web and cloud-based solutions from Albatros in central handicap or tournament solutions in the context of the World Handicap System."