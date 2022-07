JP McManus Pro-Am: First round recap as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy featured at Adare Manor

Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot advantage over Rickie Fowler, with Tyrrell Hatton in third; Irish duo Seamus Power and Shane Lowry in the group tied-fourth; Rory McIlroy opened with a one-under 71, as Tiger Woods struggled to an opening 77