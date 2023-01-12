Hero Cup LIVE! Updates as Great Britain and Ireland team take on Continental Europe in Abu Dhabi

Hero Cup: Great Britain and Ireland 0-0 Continental EuropeFriday fourballs line-up:Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry vs Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren Tyrrell Hatton and Jordan Smith vs Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace vs Victor Perez and Guido MigliozziEwen Ferguson and Richard Mansell vs Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Hojgaard Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre vs Sepp Straka and Adrian MeronkWhat is the Hero Cup? Format and qualification explainedCan Hero Cup pave way for Ryder Cup success?Watch live on Sky Sports GolfLive commentary by Marc Bazeley