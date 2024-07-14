Scottish Open LIVE! Updates and scores as Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy chase victory
Watch the final round live now on Sky Sports Golf; Rory McIlroy is defending champion after last year's one-shot win; The three leading players - not already exempt - will secure spots in The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, live from Thursday
