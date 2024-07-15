The Open LIVE! Latest news, highlights as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods feature at Royal Troon
Brian Harman returns as defending champion after last year's win at Royal Liverpool; Scottie Scheffler chases seventh win of the season; Rory McIlroy looks to end his major drought and Tiger Woods returns to action
